Jordan’s Role in a Region in Crisis: A Conversation with Ambassador Dina Kawar

Ambassador Dina Kawar, Jordan’s Ambassador to the United States, joins host Brian Katulis for a wide-ranging conversation on Jordan’s efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, its bilateral partnership with the United States, and its role in regional diplomacy.

Recorded May 29, 2025

