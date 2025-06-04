Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,996 in the last 365 days.

Lakes and literature: Dive into summer reading with a focus on Michigan waters

The mission of the Library of Michigan (LM) in Lansing is to collect, preserve, and provide access to the story of Michigan and to support local libraries. Its comprehensive collection of Michigan-related material includes books, documents, journals, and more.

In addition to its own searchable catalog, LM’s Michigan eLibrary (MeLCat) Search gives all Michigan residents free online access to full-text articles, full-text books, digital images, and research information and provides an easy-to-use interlibrary loan system for borrowing books and other materials for free from participating Michigan libraries.

Pictured: The Water Walker book cover.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lakes and literature: Dive into summer reading with a focus on Michigan waters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more