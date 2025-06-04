Lakes and literature: Dive into summer reading with a focus on Michigan waters

The mission of the Library of Michigan (LM) in Lansing is to collect, preserve, and provide access to the story of Michigan and to support local libraries. Its comprehensive collection of Michigan-related material includes books, documents, journals, and more.

In addition to its own searchable catalog, LM’s Michigan eLibrary (MeLCat) Search gives all Michigan residents free online access to full-text articles, full-text books, digital images, and research information and provides an easy-to-use interlibrary loan system for borrowing books and other materials for free from participating Michigan libraries.

Pictured: The Water Walker book cover.