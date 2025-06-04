Minister Nomakhosazana Meth leads integrated service delivery in Knysna, 4 to 5 Jun

Minister of Employment and Labour leads integrated service delivery in Knysna on 4–5 June 2025 in collaboration with various government departments

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth will from Wednesday to Thursday, 4 to 5 June 2025, lead an integrated service delivery program in Knysna, designed to unlock a comprehensive range of government services, directly to the community. The outreach initiative forms part of the Department’s “Yazini” programme, meaning “Know Your Department/ Ministry”, which aims to extend services beyond traditional office settings and into the heart of communities.

As part of the programme, the Department will conduct inspections within the construction and hospitality sectors to ensure compliance with labour regulations.

Minister Meth has emphasised that the Department must take services where the people reside because communities lack the means to travel to urban areas for their needs. This programme is a direct response to this call.

Services to be offered:

UIF Services: Claims, inquiries, and registration for the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

ESSA Registration: On-site registration on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) system for job seekers and employers. Work-seeker registrations

Compensation Fund (CF): Assistance with registration, claims, and compliance for workplace injuries.

Labour Inspections: Workplace compliance checks in the construction and hospitality sectors.

Workplace Rights Education: Information on labour laws, fair treatment, and dispute resolution.

Community members are encouraged to bring along the following relevant documents when coming for the services: ID Card/Book, Certificates, UI-19, Curriculum Vitae. Minister Meth will interact with the community on Thursday.

The integrated service delivery drive will take place as follows:

Date: 4-5 June 2025

Time: 08:00 am – 16:00

Venue: Apostolic Hall Faith Mission Hall, Ward 8, Knysna

RSVP: Sanele Nkungwana on Sanele.Nkungwana@labour.gov.za / 071 856 3392

Media Opportunities:

Live coverage of and service delivery

Interviews with departmental representatives and community members

Visuals of community engagement and service access

Post-inspection media briefing

Media enquiries:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@labour.gov.za

Mobile: 072 737 2205.

#ServiceDeliveryZA