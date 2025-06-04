Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli addresses learners at Career Expo in Cape Town, 4 Jun

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will address learners at a Career Expo hosted at New Eisleben High School in Cape Town on Wednesday, 4 June 2025. The expo is part of ongoing efforts by the Presidency to provide young people with access to information, opportunities, and inspiration regarding post-matric pathways.

Institutions such as the University of Cape Town (UCT), Stellenbosch University, University of the Western Cape (UWC), Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), College of Cape Town, False Bay TVET College, and Northlink College will be in attendance to share academic and career guidance with learners.

As part of the visit, the Deputy Minister will also participate in a handover warm clothing items to learners, in partnership with Gift of the Givers, reaffirming government’s commitment to the dignity and well being of every learner.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 4 June 2025

Time: 13h00 – 14h50

Venue: New Eisleben High School, Cape Town

Media enquiries and accreditation:

Mandisa Mbele, Head of Office, Office of the Deputy Minister in the Presidency

E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za

Cell: 082 580 2213

