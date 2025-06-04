Macao-Hengqin Exhibition Zone of 16th IIICF Showcases Trending Exhibits

MACAU, June 4 - The 16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition (IIICF) will feature a 150-square-metre Macao-Hengqin Exhibition Zone. Building on the experience gained from its debut last year, the exhibition zone will integrate multimedia installations with exhibits independently researched and developed by enterprises. Highlights will include a model of a steel-concrete composite structure designed for instant assembly and use, currently a trending topic, and a 5G smart inspection vehicle model that has bascially developed full-process on-site testing capabilities. These exhibits will showcase the brand image, technologies, services, and achievements of infrastructure enterprises in Macao and Hengqin. They will also help representatives from domestic and international governments, listed companies, and leading enterprises in infrastructure investment and construction gain a deeper insight into the synergistic development opportunities in the Macao-Hengqin region.

In addition, among more than 220 infrastructure projects signed in previous editions, those involving Portuguese-speaking countries and cities in the Greater Bay Area, in collaboration with domestic and international partners, have reached a total value of almost US$39 billion. These projects cover engineering and construction, technical consulting, energy and electricity, public services, and technological innovation, highlighting Macao’s role as a platform.

Over 400 representatives from Portuguese-speaking countries and the Greater Bay Area will gather in Macao

The 16th IIICF will be held from 10 to 12 June (Tuesday to Thursday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. Over 400 government officials, business leaders, and industry professionals from the infrastructure sectors of Portuguese-speaking countries and the Greater Bay Area have confirmed attendance, including representatives from listed companies and renowned enterprises. The event attracted active participation of various industry players.

To reinforce Macao’s role as a “precise connector” between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and to actively align with national development strategies such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area construction, the forum continues to focus on the “Macao + Hengqin” positioning. Through pre-event and on-site sessions, including exchange sessions, business matching, forums, exhibitions, and business meetings, it aims to promote cross-regional exchange and co-operation in the infrastructure sector, with a particular emphasis on elements related to Portuguese-speaking countries, the Greater Bay Area, and Hengqin.

To ensure the success of the exhibition, the organisers hosted a preparatory exchange session with nearly 30 representatives from Macao co-organisers and participating central enterprises, gathering input and suggestions from all sectors. This effort seeks to ensure targeted engagement at the exhibition and create an “efficient market”.

Forum + index report + business meetings inject fresh momentum for infrastructure planning

During the 16th IIICF, “The 11th China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Infrastructure Co-operation Forum - High-quality Development of Infrastructure Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” and the “Intelligent Construction and Industrialised Buildings-2025 Annual Meeting of China’s Mainland-Macao Belt and Road Business and Professional Services Council” will be held. These events will explore new opportunities for infrastructure co-operation among Mainland China, Portuguese-speaking countries, and the Macao SAR, jointly advancing the “Belt and Road” Initiative and promoting mutual benefit for all parties.

Concurrently, “The Report on Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Index and Macao’s Achievements in Belt and Road Initiative 2025” will be released, offering forward-looking insights for industry stakeholders looking to expand infrastructure co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

On the third day of the event (12 June), a business matching session will be held exclusively for Macao and Hengqin enterprises and exhibitors. Through one-on-one meetings, the session will precisely align with corporate development needs and foster business co-operation involving Macao and Hengqin.

For more information about the 16th IIICF, please visit: http://www.iiicf.org/.