【Pursuit of Southeast Asia market】Experience Macao roadshow will open in Bangkok this Friday for showcase of glamorous “tourism +”

MACAU, June 4 - 【MGTO】Promotional video for “Experience Macao” roadshow in Bangkok

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will present the mega Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok, Thailand from 6 to 8 June, amid the ongoing marketing campaign in Southeast Asia to boost international visitations. Leading a delegation of Macao’s travel trade, the Office will hold the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” in Bangkok in advance tomorrow (5 June). Thailand industry participants will be offered a window onto Macao’s brand-new tourism resources, in pursuit of international visitor markets.

The curtain will be lifted on the Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok this Friday (6 June) as MGTO’s first mega roadshow in Southeast Asia in 2025. For three consecutive days, the roadshow will unfold at the commercial landmark and shopping centre Siam Paragon in Bangkok. Themed around “Macao Wonder”, the event will showcase a vibrant blend of “tourism +” experiences Macao has to offer and highlight the destination appeal for Thailand residents.

Special offers boost international travel to multi-destinations in Greater Bay Area

Online and offline travel agencies and airlines in Thailand as well as the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao will present a range of Macao tourism products and special offers at the roadshow. Notably, consumers can enjoy a special offer on air tickets that comprise a one-way trip from Bangkok to Macao and a return flight from a Mainland city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to Thailand, purchased via credit card issued by a designated bank in Thailand. The special offer is set to promote multi-destination travel in the Greater Bay Area.

The roadshow will feature an array of crossover activities and stage performances. Thailand artists and KOLs are invited to grace the roadshow for more dazzling promotional impact. The roadshow’s key visual advertisements and commercial videos are shown progressively on various channels including multimedia and 128 electronic screens across the commercial hub at the heart of Bangkok and in the Skytrain stations of Bangkok Mass Transit System, to spotlight the event and ignite the vibes before opening, attracting local spectators to the roadshow.

For more information about the Experience Macao roadshow in Thailand, please visit MGTO’s official platforms on social media.

Easy e-payment propels tourism economy in Macao

In accord with Thailand visitors’ consumption patterns, MGTO partners with Thailand’s e-payment platforms to offer visitors special discounts on spending during their trip in Macao, to create new business opportunities. Thailand visitors can enjoy convenient e-payment services as they travel in Macao, which will contribute to Macao’s tourism economy.

Destination presentation, business networking and tourism product design

Capitalizing on the roadshow, MGTO will organize the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” in Bangkok tomorrow (5 June). MGTO will bring a delegation of Macao’s travel trade and deliver an overview of Macao’s latest tourism development, followed by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute’s presentation of the MICE environment in Macao. Participants will be familiarized with Macao’s tourism, MICE and business outlook. A business networking session will then engage members of the travel trade from both sides, who will discuss collaboration opportunities and develop new Macao itineraries and related tourism products tailored for visitors from Thailand and Southeast Asia, for a mutual boost of visitor arrivals. On the same day, MGTO will meet with the Thai Chinese Chamber of Commerce for a dialogue exchange with leaders of the overseas Chinese in Thailand regarding tourism, MICE, trade and commerce as well as consular protection between Macao and Thailand, among other topics.

Thailand ranks as fifth largest international visitor market

According to Macao’s statistics of visitor arrivals from January to April this year, Thailand ranks as Macao’s eighth largest visitor market and fifth international visitor market, one of the Southeast Asia markets which hold great potential. At present, three airlines (Air Macau, Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air) offer regular direct air services which comprise 54 weekly flights between Bangkok and Macao.

Following the past two years, the Office is staging the third roadshow in Bangkok, dedicated to appealing to Thailand and Southeast Asia visitors in pursuit of international visitor markets.

MGTO has rolled out promotional events in the Middle East, Japan and Korea this year. After the roadshow in Thailand, promotions will be staged in Indonesia and Malaysia, as part of the continuous endeavors to diversify visitor markets and stimulate Macao’s tourism economy.