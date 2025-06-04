Grand Opening of the Taipa Terminal Self-Service Postal Centre
MACAU, June 4 - The Taipa Terminal Self-Service Postal Centre, located in the Taipa Ferry Terminal (Arrival Hall), has completed internal renovation works and will officially open on 5 June 2025. This Postal Centre is equipped with various self-service machines, including the philatelic vending machine, “eLocker” self-service mail collection locker and “ePosting” self-service posting machine, providing convenient postal services for residents and tourists 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, all year round.
On the same day, the “ePosting” self-service posting machine in the EMS Mails Collection Centre will also commence service. Together with the one in the Taipa Terminal Self-Service Postal Centre, a total of two new “ePosting” self-service posting machines will be available to the public, further expanding the coverage of the service. The “ePosting” mailing process is simple and efficient, providing automated self-service mail posting and postage inquiry services. The “ePosting” postage label can only be used for posting mail items at this self-service posting machine, and is not available for individual sale.
