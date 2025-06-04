Innovative Solutions and Strategic Insights Take Center Stage at the 2025 AHA Leadership Summit
The 2025 AHA Leadership Summit will take place July 20-22 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Renowned speakers from across health care will provide in-depth guidance and actionable strategies to enhance care quality and financial stability, overcome workforce challenges and improve the health care user experience.
The summit offers insights and ideas for senior executives, clinical leaders, and emerging and next-generation health care professionals. Attendees can expect:
-
Expert-Led Sessions: Find inspiration to transform your organization, system and community with educational sessions in these critical focus areas:
- Transforming Care Delivery
- Patient Engagement and Education
- Workforce
- Financial Sustainability
- Strategy and Innovation
- Behavioral Health
-
Inspiring Plenaries: Prepare for future challenges with forward-thinking insights from a lineup of powerful speakers featured in inspirational plenary sessions:
-
Leading Through Change: Strategies for Inspired Leadership and Resilient Teams
Cassandra Worthy, chief executive officer and founder, Change Enthusiasm Global
-
Designing the Future of Care Delivery
Moderator: Elizabeth Cohen, senior medical correspondent, CNN
Panelists: Marty Bonick, president and chief executive officer, Ardent Health, Brentwood, Tenn.
Tina Freese Decker, MHA, MSIE, FACHE, president and chief executive officer, Corewell Health, Grand Rapids, Mich.; chair, Board of Trustees, American Hospital Association
Wright Lassiter, III, chief executive officer, CommonSpirit Health, Chicago
Eugene A. Woods, FACHE, chief executive officer, Advocate Health, Charlotte, N.C.
-
Addressing Health Care's Most Complex Challenges: A New Leadership Role
Moderator: Elizabeth Cohen, senior medical correspondent, CNN
Panelist: Laura S. Kaiser, FACHE, president and chief executive officer, SSM Health, St. Louis
-
AHA Town Hall: Navigating the 2025 Political Landscape
Chad Golder, general counsel and secretary, American Hospital Association
Stacey Hughes, executive vice president, Government Relations and Public Policy, American Hospital Association
Ashley Thompson, senior vice president, Public Policy Analysis and Development, American Hospital Association
-
The Caring in Health Care: Challenges and Opportunities in a Technological Era
Abraham Verghese, MD, New York Times bestselling author; practicing physician; professor, Stanford University
- Tailored Learning: Engage in sessions designed specifically for various leadership roles, ensuring that content is relevant and applicable to your position and organization.
- Networking Opportunities: Engage in Summit Networking Connections to reconnect with peers, establish new connections and network with business partners who offer innovative solutions. Sponsors will be categorized based on critical interest issues to help attendees better find solutions to their challenges.
Early-bird registration ends June 6.
For more information on the AHA Leadership Summit, please visit leadershipsummit.aha.org.
Michelle Hood is AHA’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.
