New AHA video series highlights the value of Medicaid and need to protect access to care

The AHA June 3 launched the first in a new video series, “Medicaid: Real Lives, Real Care,” highlighting the importance of Medicaid and why proposed cuts to the program would jeopardize access to care for patients and communities across America.

If congressional proposals go into effect, hospitals — especially in rural and underserved areas — will be forced to make difficult decisions about whether they will have to reduce services, staff and potentially consider closing their doors.

In this video, Ruby Kirby, R.N., CEO of Bolivar General Hospital and Camden General Hospital in Tennessee, explains why rural Americans need Medicaid and why Congress must protect it. WATCH NOW