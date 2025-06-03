Working Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to London and Washington DC, 3 to 7 June 2025

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will make a working visit to London, the United Kingdom (UK) and Washington DC, the United States (US) from 3 to 7 June 2025.

In London, Minister Balakrishnan will meet UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy. Minister Balakrishnan’s visit underscores the close relations between Singapore and the UK, which have been strengthened by the Singapore-UK Strategic Partnership launched in 2023. The UK is an important partner for Singapore in promoting and upholding a rules-based multilateral order, free and open trade, and respect for international law.

Minister Balakrishnan’s visit to Washington DC will be the first Ministerial visit from Singapore to the US following both governments’ new terms in office. Minister Balakrishnan’s visit reaffirms the close bilateral relationship, and long-standing and strategic cooperation between Singapore and the US. Minister Balakrishnan will meet senior administration officials, Members of Congress, and other senior personalities. He will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by the Hudson Institute, to discuss how the US can deepen engagement with Singapore and our region.

The visits will be an opportunity for Singapore to discuss ways to advance bilateral cooperation in traditional and emerging areas of mutual interest with the UK and the US.

