GEORGIA, June 2 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced three appointments. Elizabeth W. Torres will serve as the Solicitor General of Worth County, filling the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable James “Jay” E. Crowe, Jr. as State Court Judge of Worth County; Chaundra Lewis will serve on the Superior Court of the Flint Judicial Circuit, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Brian J. Amero; and James Boles will serve on the State Court of Henry County, filling the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Chaundra Lewis.

Elizabeth W. Torres is currently a partner at Wilmot & Torres. She also currently serves as the solicitor for the City of Tifton and City of Lenox. Following her graduation from law school, she worked in Atlanta practicing commercial litigation for a year. She then decided to return to her hometown of Tifton, Georgia to continue her law career. In addition to her prosecutorial work, she practices a wide variety of civil litigation, including family law and matters pending in probate court.

Torres attended the University of Georgia, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in political science. She then attended the University of Georgia School of Law as the Richard B. Russell Distinguished Law Fellow. Torres and her husband have two children and reside in Tift County.

Chaundra Lewis currently serves as a Henry County State Court Judge. In addition to handling her assigned caseload, Judge Lewis also presides over the Henry County DUI/Drug Court Program. Prior to joining the Henry County State Court bench, Judge Lewis served as deputy chief assistant in the Henry County District Attorney’s Office. She also served as the deputy chief assistant solicitor general in both Fulton and Clayton Counties. Prior to her time as a prosecutor, Judge Lewis was a state court staff attorney, as well as a civil litigator and defense attorney in private practice.

Judge Lewis is an avid community servant, serving as a board member of Gigi’s House and also volunteering with Miracle Mission International Outreach, Inc. Judge Lewis is a graduate of Leadership Clayton, Leadership Henry and Leadership Georgia. She is also an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Judge Lewis earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Spelman College. She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphries School of Law. Judge Lewis and her husband of 27 years, Kevin, live in McDonough and are the proud parents of three daughters, Kennedy, Lauryn, and Chandler.

James D. Boles, Jr. is a trial attorney and managing partner at Sexton & Moody, P.C. Before joining the firm, he worked in a similar capacity as a sole proprietor at the Law Office of James D. Boles, LLC.

James attended Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School and graduated in 2016. He served on the board of the Public Interest Law Society, was justice of the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, and competed as a member of the Trial Competition Team. Prior to law school, James attended Kennesaw State University, where he graduated with a bachelor's in political science.

James and his wife, Leslie, live in Henry County, where he volunteers as a coach for the Stockbridge High School Mock Trial Team.

