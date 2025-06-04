FAT Brands Inc. Announces Participation at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Equity Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 13 other restaurant concepts, today announced that Andy Wiederhorn, Chairman, and Ken Kuick, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will present at Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with the Company are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event, at no cost, here: Virtual Equity Conference Registration

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website https://ir.fatbrands.com/, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Smokey Bones, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses and franchises and owns approximately 2,300 units worldwide.For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Michelle Michalski

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com

646-277-1224

Media Relations:

Erin Mandzik

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509

