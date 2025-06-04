Coach Launch Responds to Rising Sales Resistance by Championing Virtual Events for Entrepreneurial Success

Melbourne, Australia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses navigate an era of heightened sales resistance and growing distrust driven by AI-generated content, Coach Launch, a Melbourne-based consultancy with a global client base, has announced a strategic initiative to help entrepreneurs embrace virtual events as a scalable solution to rebuild engagement and trust. The company now offers tailored online virtual event consulting designed to replace outdated sales tactics with immersive, rapport-building digital experiences.





AI Skepticism Fuels a New Sales Era

Across industries, sales teams are encountering a new form of resistance—one deeply tied to the rise of artificial intelligence and automation in marketing. Potential buyers are becoming more selective, with an increased focus on authenticity and real-time engagement. According to recent findings, traditional one-to-one selling methods are proving costly and increasingly ineffective, while automated systems often fail to create the trust needed to convert modern customers.

In response, businesses are shifting their approach, and Coach Launch is leading the way by offering a consulting model that focuses on high-impact virtual experiences.

Virtual Events Offer an Effective Alternative

Virtual events are emerging as a vital tool in combating sales resistance, offering entrepreneurs a way to scale outreach while maintaining a human touch. These experiences create an opportunity for businesses to connect with their audiences in real-time, delivering value, insights, and interaction that static digital content cannot match.

“Virtual events have become a necessary evolution in business communication,” said Mr. Matthew White, spokesperson for Coach Launch. “They allow entrepreneurs to demonstrate their value in real time, answer questions, and build a genuine connection. In today’s environment, that’s what moves the needle.”

Coach Launch specializes in guiding entrepreneurs through the entire event process—from strategy and planning to execution and follow-up—ensuring each virtual engagement is structured for both authenticity and profitability.

Immersive Experiences Increase Engagement

The effectiveness of virtual events lies in their immersive nature. Reports such as Immersion Causes Conversion point to a measurable link between active participation and consumer response. When attendees are drawn into a live, engaging experience, they are more likely to remember the message, build trust with the host, and take action.

This insight is especially relevant given data from The Rise of Sales Resistance, which outlines the declining effectiveness of conventional outreach tactics such as cold emails and sales calls. In this landscape, passive strategies are falling short, and immersive approaches like live digital events are rising in value.

Scalable and Repeatable Business Growth Model

Coach Launch is not merely offering one-time solutions. Its consulting services are built around a repeatable framework that enables entrepreneurs to run profitable, recurring virtual events. This system allows entrepreneurs to run profitable, recurring virtual events—accessible to businesses anywhere in the world.

Unlike conventional marketing funnels, the model empowers entrepreneurs to host sessions that engage audiences, showcase expertise, and move prospects naturally toward conversion—all within a controlled, measurable environment.

“Our goal is to provide a roadmap that entrepreneurs can replicate,” said White. “The beauty of virtual events is in their flexibility. You can iterate, adapt, and run them as often as needed without the overhead of traditional events.”

Coach Launch’s upcoming session will be held on April 19, 2025, with new sessions recurring every two weeks. Entrepreneurs and business leaders interested in learning more about this model are encouraged to get a free ticket and attend the next live event.

Rebuilding Trust Through Connection

Trust is at the heart of every business transaction, and Coach Launch emphasizes that it must be earned through transparency, interaction, and value. By replacing static content and impersonal outreach with live, human-driven experiences, entrepreneurs are reclaiming lost ground in a digitally crowded marketplace.

Coach Launch's approach aligns with the evolving expectations of today’s buyers, who value authenticity over automation and are more likely to engage when they feel seen and heard regardless of geography or time zone.

About Coach Launch

Coach Launch is a global online virtual event consulting company based in Melbourne, Australia. It specializes in helping entrepreneurs and small business owners plan, launch, and optimize profitable virtual events. As virtual event consultants, Coach Launch supports coaches, consultants, and service experts who want to run profitable virtual events in small, intimate groups with highly engaged attendees ready to buy—and do so consistently, like clockwork. With a focus on scalability, engagement, and trust-building, Coach Launch provides strategic consulting to support business growth through immersive digital experiences. Its bi-weekly events demonstrate the effectiveness of this approach, offering entrepreneurs a clear path toward modernizing their outreach methods.





