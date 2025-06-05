Global French Fries Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

French Fries Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s French Fries Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The French fries market has seen robust growth in the past and is set for strong growth in the future. It expanded from $17.45 billion in 2024 to an estimated $18.54 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. This buoyant growth was propelled by robust economic performance in emerging markets, an increase in fast-food restaurants, and rising disposable income.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The French Fries Market Size?

Looking forward, the French fries market is set to continue its rapid ascent. By 2029, it's expected to balloon to $23.25 billion, a CAGR of 5.8%. Several factors are contributing to this projected expansion, including an increased demand for ready-to-eat products, a burgeoning youth population, an increase in online food deliveries, and rapid urbanization. Additionally, the market will also feel the impact of several important trends, which include increasing investments, a focus on robotic food preparation, a drive toward healthier French fry options, product innovations, and the launch of French fries suitable for vegan diets.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10245&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The French Fries Market?

One of the primary market drivers is the meteoric rise in demand for ready-to-eat food. These are food items that are pre-cleaned, pre-cooked, wrapped and ready to be consumed without any need for further preparation or cooking. Examples of such food items include salads, cooked meats, smoked fish, sweets, sandwiches, cheese, and food items prepared ahead of time to be served cold. French fries, a popular fast food and side dish prepared from thinly sliced, deep-fried potatoes, are regularly consumed as a ready-to-eat snack or side dish, thereby contributing significantly to the French fries market growth.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The French Fries Market Landscape?

The French fries market comprises several key industry players such as McCain Foods Limited, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc, Farm Frites International B.V, JR. Simplot Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Aviko B.V., Checkers Rally's, Albert Bartlett and Sons, Agristo N.V., Agrarfrost, Bendotti/WA Chip, Birds Eye, and Kaida, amongst others.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/french-fries-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The French Fries Market?

With the demand for innovative offerings on the rise, many companies have taken to launching unique products tailored to specific customer needs. For example, in July 2022, Heinz Company, a US-based food processing firm, launched Spoon Friez. These are edible spoons made of fries designed to scoop up just the right amount of ketchup for each fry. This innovation, it is hoped, will address the commonly expressed "friestration", a struggle to achieve the ideal condiment-to-fry ratio.

How Is the Global French Fries Market Segmented?

This report focuses on the French fries market, which can be segmented by product into Fresh and Frozen categories. Further, it can be categorized by distribution channels into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Distributors, Direct Purchase, and by End-Use into Food Service, Retail.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The French Fries Market?

When it comes to regional insights, in 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the French fries market. The report also covers other regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse More Similar Reports -

Organic Snack Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-snack-food-global-market-report

Snack Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/snack-food-global-market-report

Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-extrusion-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.