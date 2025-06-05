Global Frozen Bakery Market Growth: Projected to Reach $60.94 Billion by 2029 with an Impressive 6.2% CAGR

Frozen Bakery Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Frozen Bakery Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

In recent years, the frozen bakery market size has made considerable strides, growing from $45.32 billion in 2024 to an estimated $47.86 billion in 2025. This growth reflects a healthy compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%. The driving force behind this growth can largely be attributed to factors such as the rise in urbanization bolstered by increasingly busy lifestyles, an upswing in consumer demand for convenience foods, expansion of retail channels and supermarkets, along with significant improvements in cold chain infrastructure.

What Does Future Hold For Frozen Bakery Market?

The frozen bakery market size seems to poised for robust growth over the next few years. By 2029, it is projected to balloon to $60.94 billion, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 6.2%. The expected growth can be largely attributed to the increasing adoption of clean label and health-consciousness among consumers, a surge in online retailing of frozen bakery products, adoption of automation in frozen bakery production, customization of frozen bakery products catering to dietary preferences, and expansion of plant-based and vegan frozen bakery options.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12717&type=smp

How Are Urbanization And Lifestyle Changes Impacting The Frozen Bakery Market?

Urbanization, the process of frozen bakery market growth and expansion of cities often accompanied by population migration from rural to urban areas, is foreseen to boost the frozen bakery market further. Urbanization fuels the demand for convenient and quick-to-prepare frozen bakery products catering to busy lifestyles and limited time for traditional baking.

Who Are The Key Players In The Frozen Bakery Market Industry?

The frozen bakery market boasts a range of well-established industry players. These include names such as Nestlé SA, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Associated British Foods PLC, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, and Dr. Oetker UK Ltd., among others. Many of these companies are currently concentrating their efforts on developing advanced products, such as sponge cakes, aligned with evolving consumer preferences for premium and diverse baked goods.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/frozen-bakery-global-market-report

How Is The Frozen Bakery Market Segmented?

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the frozen bakery market like:

1 By Product: Ready-To-Prove, Ready-To-Bake, Ready-To-Eat

2 By Recipe: Bread, Viennoiserie, Patisserie, Savory Snacks

3 By Category: Gluten Free, Conventional

4 By End-User: Convenience Stores, Hyper markets And Super markets, Artisans Bakers, Hotels, Restaurants And Catering HORECA, Bakery Chains, Online Channels

What Is The Regional Breakdown In The Frozen Bakery Market?

In terms of geographical influence, North America held the largest market share in the frozen bakery market in 2024. However, the report predicts the Asia-Pacific region to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Bakery & Confectionary Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bakery-and-confectionary-global-market-report

Frozen Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/frozen-food-global-market-report

Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/frozen-canned-and-dried-food-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.