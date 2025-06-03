Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit For Hays County

TEXAS, June 3 - June 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Governor’s Small Business Summit for Hays County will be held in Kyle on June 12. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small businesses are the cornerstone of our vibrant communities and the driving force behind Texas’ thriving economy,” said Governor Abbott. “With more than 3.3 million small businesses across Texas, employing nearly half of all working Texans, our state continues to lead in job creation and business expansion. I invite all small business owners and entrepreneurs to attend this Governor’s Small Business Summit or one in their region. Together, we will ensure that our small business community continues to thrive as we build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

The Governor's Small Business Summit — Hays County brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Summit — Hays County

Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Stone Hall at Texas Old Town

2210 Old Stagecoach Rd

Kyle, TX 78640

Session Topics:

Balancing Tech Innovation with Cyber Protection

Adaptable Strategies for a Changing Workforce

Marketing Insights to Drive Real Results

Keynote: Brian McCoy, Board Chairman, McCoy’s Building Supply

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.

The Governor's Small Business Summit — Hays County is hosted by the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance in partnership with the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce, Greater Buda Chamber of Commerce, Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce, San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Texas Workforce Commission.

Registration is also open for all upcoming 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations:

June 26: Bastrop

July 10: Rockport-Fulton

July 24: Waxahachie

August 7: Pharr

August 21: Big Lake

September 11: Eagle Pass

September 25: Carthage

October 9: Dalhart

October 23: Denton (Women-Focused Event)

November 13: Belton (Veteran-Focused Event)

The Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.