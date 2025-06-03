Submit Release
Cable TV Pioneers Welcome New Class of 2025

33 To Be Inducted in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cable TV Pioneers will induct 33 new members in its Class of 2025 at its 59th Annual Banquet in Washington, D.C., Sunday, September 28, 2025. This year’s class includes a variety of leaders and achievers from broadband, new media, content, technology, distribution and allied fields who have made a significant impact on the growth and prosperity of the industry.

“It’s a spectacular class that reflects the innovation and commitment that makes our industry great,” said Pioneer Chairman Jim Gleason. “This year we broke all the records with the greatest number of nominations resulting in one of our largest, if not the largest, class of new, distinguished Pioneers.”

Inductee Name Company / Affiliation
Joseph Appio Mediacom
Dr. Anthony Basham Head-Netceed DK; CEO-DKT A/S; Pres.-SCTE (EU)
Marty Carollo All West Communications
Jeff Chen CableLabs
Todd Eachus BCAP
Chris Egan Evolution Digital
John Egan Belden
David A. Eng Comcast
Sam Feist C-SPAN
John Gdovin Astound Broadband
Vernon R. Gill Multiple CATV Founder – POSTHUMOUS
Lorenz Glatz Consultant
Sheila Hall Mediacom
Doug Hull Broadpeak SA
Ken Johnson Cable One
Jerold Lambert Mediacom
Alfred Liggins TV One / Urban One
Melinda Lindsley Comcast
Kimberly Maki Influential Voices, LLC
Kristin Malaspina Optimum
Mike McCracken GTS
Ron Orlando Comcast
Chris O'Toole INVIDI Technologies
Vic Pascarelli Optimum
Dan Rice Comcast
Geoffrey Shook Buckeye Broadband
David Showalter CRS Recycling Services
Jennifer Sims Power & Tel
Jeremy Stern Stern Digital LLC
Guy Sucharczuk Commscope
Kevin Taylor Comcast
Christine Whitaker Comcast
Tom Wlodkowski Comcast
   

Gleason also noted, “It has been a long time, but we are glad our industry banquet is returning this year to Washington, D.C., a location that is a true reflection of the pioneering spirit of our organization and membership.”

The 59th Induction will be held the night before the start of SCTE Expo, and it will take place at the historic Mayflower Hotel. Built in 1925, The Mayflower has hosted inaugural balls, presidential events and celebrity soirees. As in the past, the banquet is expected to be a sold-out event. Sponsorship and ticket information can be found at https://cabletvpioneers.com/.

About the Cable TV Pioneers
The Cable TV Pioneers was founded in 1966 during the NCTA convention in Miami, Fla. The original group of 21 entrepreneurs has grown to more than 700 men and women over the past 50 years. Photos, articles and videos of the prior anniversary celebrations and banquets, as well as member rosters, are available at the Pioneers’ website, https://cabletvpioneers.com/.

Contact:
Jim Faircloth, Executive Director
775-772-8721
JKFMedia2@aol.com


