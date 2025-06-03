Twin Hospitality Group Inc. Announces Participation at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Equity Virtual Conference

DALLAS, TX, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (“Twin Hospitality”) (NASDAQ: TWNP), the parent company of Twin Peaks Restaurant, today announced that the Company will present at Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 4:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with management are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event, at no cost, here: Virtual Equity Conference Registration

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website https://twinpeaksrestaurant.com under the “Investors” section, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc. is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates specialty casual dining restaurant concepts with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands. For more information, visit https://ir.twinpeaksrestaurant.com/.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks has 116 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business, surrounded by scenic views and wall-to-wall TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared-to-order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket and wings, guests can expect menu items that satisfy every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

Investor Relations:

ICR

ir@twinpeaksrestaurant.com

Media Relations:

Destinee Rollins

destinee.rollins@tprest.com

