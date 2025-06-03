Aecon announces voting results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) (“Aecon” or the “Corporation”) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 5, 2025, were elected as directors of Aecon, to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed.

As disclosed, Monica Sloan did not stand for re-election and has retired from Aecon’s board. During her time on the board, Ms. Sloan served as a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, the Environmental, Health and Safety Committee and the Operational, Environmental and Safety Risk Committee.

“On behalf of my fellow members of the board and Aecon’s management, we thank Monica for her 12 years of valuable service and steadfast commitment to sound governance and delivering shareholder value,” said John M. Beck, Chairman, Aecon Group Inc.

Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated May 5, 2025, including the advisory vote on the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of the Corporation and that the board of directors be authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration.

The complete voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Directors

Name of Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Against % Votes Against John M. Beck 26,895,688 92.29% 2,248,222 7.71% Susan Wolburgh Jenah 27,913,047 95.78% 1,230,863 4.22% Leslie Kass 28,070,793 96.32% 1,073,117 3.68% Stuart Lee 28,380,715 97.38% 763,196 2.62% Rod Phillips 28,366,185 97.33% 777,726 2.67% Eric Rosenfeld 26,671,825 91.52% 2,472,085 8.48% Jean-Louis Servranckx 28,378,633 97.37% 765,278 2.63% Deborah S. Stein 27,636,327 94.83% 1,507,583 5.17% Scott Stewart 28,969,978 99.40% 173,933 0.60% Scott Thon 27,546,672 94.52% 1,597,238 5.48%



Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Against % Votes Against 27,588,698 94.66% 1,555,213 5.34%



Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors

Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 28,308,487 96.60% 996,923 3.40%



Dividend



Aecon’s board of directors approved its next quarterly dividend of 19 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 23, 2025. Unless indicated otherwise, all common share dividends paid by Aecon to shareholders are designated as “eligible” dividends for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements which may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to events beyond Aecon’s control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein. Risk factors are discussed in greater detail in Section 13 – “Risk Factors” in Aecon’s 2024 Management Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and Aecon’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, each filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information:

Adam Borgatti

SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

416-297-2600

ir@aecon.com

Nicole Court

Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Communications

416-297-2600

corpaffairs@aecon.com

