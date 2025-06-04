AI in Cloud Mining: PFM Crypto Brings Passive Income Earners an Era of Automated and Sustainable Cloud Mining

PFM Crypto explores artificial intelligence in cloud mining. Crypto cloud mining project hits 9 million registered users. 1/2

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PFM Crypto, a leading BTC cloud mining platform with over 9.2 million users, is set to achieve a remarkable feat by introducing Artificial Intelligence into its mining process. This feature allows users with no technological knowledge and hardware to earn passive mining rewards automatically.BTC mining has been a thing since its inception. However, not many users get to enjoy the reward that comes with it. For instance, setting up a modest mining hardware costs above $1,500 and selecting the best hardware for optimal results requires a type of tech knowledge that many crypto users don’t have. This restricts entry into the space while rendering the Bitcoin blockchain susceptible to manipulation by a few players/miners.PFM Crypto is established to correct all of this. First, the platform successfully eliminates the entry barrier by providing users with on-site mining hardware that is securely managed by experienced personnel. Additionally, the platform significantly reduces the cost of getting access to this hardware. Register NOW to get an instant $10 bonus to start mining and earning. Now, PFM Crypto is introducing a complimentary AI to enhance cloud mining operations for global users. With the use of Artificial Intelligence, PFM users in over 190 countries can benefit from clean energy and AI-powered mining for optimal investment performance.“With the use of AI, our platform will now use data-driven algorithms to monitor electricity and mining difficulty. What this actually means is that every user can manage how they mine and earn because the stats are there on their dashboards. Rewards will be pre-calculated, and users will know what to expect with zero fluctuation.” PFM CEO said.How PFM Crypto works:PFM Crypto allows participants – miners, to earn rewards from BTC mining by providing the computational power for the mining process. It features a click-to-mine process, which essentially does not require any technical knowledge. On PFM, everyone can mine and earn rewards passively in 3 steps: Buy a mining contract – start mining by clicking – watch the mining reward grow on your dashboardRewards from mining enjoy instant settlement, which means once the daily income is computed, users can access withdrawal without a waiting period.How to get started on PFM Crypto?PFM Crypto, as one of the trusted cloud mining websites in 2025, does not require deposit or maintenance. Users can start earning with $0 in their wallets by following the simple steps below:Step 1: Create an account here ( https://pfmcrypto.net ) to get an instant $10 bonusStep 2: Choose a mining contract or planStep 3: Buy a mining contract (you can use the $10 bonus)Step 4: Enable click-to-mine and watch mining rewards add up on your dashboard.

