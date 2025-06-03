Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting
BOCA RATON, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Corporation”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the voting results of the annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders of the Corporation (“Shareholders”) that was held today as follows:
|1.
|Fixing the Number of Directors
|The number of directors of the Corporation was set at five.
|For
|Against
|Broker Non-Votes
|84,212,913 (98.595%)
|1,199,686 (1.405%)
|0
|2.
|Election of the Nominated Directors
|All five nominees set forth in the proxy statement of the Corporation dated April 23, 2025, were elected as directors of the Corporation by ordinary resolutions passed by a vote in respect to each nominee as follows:
|Director
|Number and
percentage of
Subordinate Voting
Shares (the “Shares”)
represented in person
or by proxy and entitled
to vote at the Meeting
that were voted FOR
|Number and
percentage of Shares
represented in person
or by proxy and
entitled to vote at the
Meeting that were
WITHHELD from
voting
|Broker Non-Votes
|James A. Cacioppo
|41,857,327 (80.639%)
|10,049,782 (19.361%)
|33,505,490
|Benjamin Cross
|42,123,565 (81.152%)
|9,783,544 (18.848%)
|33,505,490
|Stephen Monroe
|42,105,515 (81.117%)
|9,801,594 (18.883%)
|33,505,490
|Marina Hahn
|51,503,280 (99.222%)
|403,829 (0.778%)
|33,505,490
|Billy Wafford
|51,472,616 (99.163%)
|434,493 (0.837%)
|33,505,490
|3.
|Appointment of Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP as Auditor
|Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP was appointed as auditors for the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation, and the directors of the Corporation are authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration and set the terms of engagement.
|For
|Withhold
|Broker Non-Votes
|84,375,191 (98.785%)
|1,037,408 (1.215%)
|0
About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.
For further information, please contact:
Jushi Investor Relations
561-617-9100
investors@jushico.com
