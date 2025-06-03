Johnson Fistel Investigates Quantum Computing: Long-Term Investors Encouraged to Reach Out

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) (“QCI” or “the Company”) in relation to their obligations to the company's shareholders.

What can I do? If you are a current long-term QCI shareholder, you may have legal claims that may be brought on behalf of the company, against the company’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this notice or your legal rights, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

If you have continuously owned QCI shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/quantum-computing-inc

What is this about? Recently a class action complaint was filed against QCI alleging that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Defendants overstated the capabilities of QCI’s quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (2) Defendants overstated the scope and nature of QCI’s relationship with NASA, as well as the scope and nature of QCI’s NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (3) Defendants overstated QCI’s progress in developing a TFLN foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for the Company’s TFLN chips; (4) QCI’s business dealings with Quad M Solutions, Inc. and millionways, Inc. both qualified as related party transactions; (5) accordingly, QCI’s revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; (6) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on QCI’s business and reputation; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

