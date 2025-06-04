Awards by Walsh Supports 2025 City of Cohoes Car Show with Custom Trophies and Plaques

Custom awards provided by Awards by Walsh for the 2025 City of Cohoes Car Show. Awards by Walsh Logo

Awards by Walsh was proud to be a sponsor of the 2025 City of Cohoes Car Show and showed their support for their community with custom trophies and plaques.

COHOES, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awards by Walsh, a leading local provider of recognition products, was proud to support the 2025 City of Cohoes Car Show that took place on Sunday, May 18th with custom trophies and plaques. The show brought car enthusiasts and community members together to take over a city block for a fun day of impressive vehicles and local pride.

The participant judged show honored vehicles and their owners with a few different awards. Awards by Walsh provided custom plaques for the Top 30 Favorites. The top three standout entries were recognized by the Silver Award, Gold Award, and Mayor’s Pick trophies, all designed and produced by the Awards by Walsh team.

“We’re always honored to be able to support our community,” said Steve Pesta, Owner of Awards by Walsh. “Being at local events and seeing our work be a part of a great day in Cohoes makes us proud.”

As a leader in personalized awards, Awards by Walsh has become a trusted partner for those in the Cohoes and surrounding communities looking to celebrate achievements. Pesta and the team are dedicated to showing their support for their neighbors, not just through their quality craftsmanship but by contributing to local events that bring people together.

Awards by Walsh is thankful to have been a sponsor of the City of Cohoes Car Show and played a role in celebrating the local car community. The team looks forward to more chances to support events in the area with their custom awards.

For more information about Awards by Walsh, visit www.awardsbywalsh.com or call (518) 235-6362.

About Awards by Walsh

Awards by Walsh specializes in awards, screen printing, embroidery, engraving, uniforms, and more. With a state-of-the-art facility, the team is committed to outstanding workmanship and offering assistance for any type of custom order.



