DP World Honoured with 2024 Blue Circle Award for Energy Conservation at Two Canadian Ports

Award highlights DP World’s continued leadership in enhancing environmental stewardship and sustainable port operations in Vancouver and Fraser Surrey

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in supply chain solutions, has been awarded the 2024 Blue Circle Award by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (VFPA) for its participation in the Energy Action Program. The award underscores the company’s strong commitment to energy efficiency and environmental stewardship at its Vancouver and Fraser Surrey terminals.

This is the second consecutive year DP World has earned the Blue Circle Award for Energy Conservation. In 2023, the company was recognized for its sustainability initiatives at the Port of Vancouver. This year’s expanded recognition, which includes the Fraser Surrey terminal, reinforces DP World’s ongoing investments in responsible, sustainable port operations across Canada.

DP World’s energy strategy includes a range of measures to improve operational efficiency and reduce emissions and boost productivity. These include achieving LEED certification for energy efficiency improvements and participation in innovative pilot projects, such as testing hydrogen fuel cell-powered rubber-tired gantry cranes at the Port of Vancouver.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “This recognition from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority affirms DP World’s strong commitment to advancing sustainable port operations. Through focused energy management initiatives at our Fraser Surrey and Vancouver terminals, we’re helping to reduce environmental impacts while supporting a cleaner, more efficient future for Canada’s trade infrastructure.”

Peter Xotta, President and CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, said: “We are proud to recognize the leadership of many across our port community in advancing environmentally responsible trade. From terminals and tenants to marine operators, shipping companies, and cruise lines – these vital partners keep Canada’s trade flowing through the Port of Vancouver every day, driving jobs and economic growth nationwide. We commend their commitment to ensuring this essential work is carried out sustainably.”

The VFPA’s Energy Action Program supports port tenants and terminal operators in developing energy management plans and advancing energy management measures. DP World is joined by fellow Energy Action Program award recipients GCT Canada, Neptune Terminals, Seaspan Shipyards, SSA Lynnterm, Viterra Cascadia, Viterra Pacific Elevators, and WWL Annacis Auto Terminal.

The Blue Circle Awards were formally presented at a Customer Recognition and Blue Circle Award Reception held on Monday, June 2.

