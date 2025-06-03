LIS Technologies Inc. Bolsters its Technical Team with the addition of Prominent Researcher and Engineer Lukasz Urbanski, Ph.D., to Lead its Stable Isotope Laser Program

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it has engaged Lukasz Urbanski as the Director of its Stable Isotope Laser Program.

Dr. Lukasz Urbanski is a seasoned technologist, bringing 12 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, specializing in high-power CO 2 laser systems for Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. As a High-Power Laser Systems Architect at ASML Research, he led the development of next-generation drive lasers, critical components for laser-produced plasma in high-volume manufacturing EUV lithography systems. His work focused on scaling laser power and efficiency while reducing technology costs, resulting in multiple world records in power output, stability, repetition rate, and system architecture.

“It is a joy to take on this role with LIS Technologies and spearhead the creation of its Stable Isotope Laser Program,” said Lukasz Urbanski, Ph.D., Stable Isotope Laser Program Director of LIS Technologies Inc. “There is a major opportunity in pursuing the development of stable isotopes, and later medical isotopes, that the Company has seen fit to explore and I am delighted to lend my expertise and help to expand the possibilities of what CRISLA can achieve.”

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Engages Dr. Lukasz Urbanski as the Director of its Stable Isotope Laser Program.

Prior to the architect role at ASML, Dr. Urbanski served as a Staff Systems Engineer, where he acted as a key interface between Research, Engineering, and Product Development teams. He coordinated cross-disciplinary efforts to translate early-stage innovations into manufacturable solutions, with a strong emphasis on system throughput and optical performance. His contributions spanned the entire product lifecycle, from concept and design through implementation, ensuring technical alignment and performance optimization across teams.

Dr. Urbanski began his career in EUV research as a graduate student at the National Science Foundation (NSF) Engineering Research Center for EUV Science and Technology, where he advanced to a postdoctoral researcher role. During this time, he also contributed to research at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials at Brookhaven National Laboratory. Before transitioning to academia and industry, he served as a Platoon Commander in the Polish Armed Forces after graduating from the Military University of Technology with a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering. He received his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Colorado State University with a focus on EUV Lasers, Nanopatterning, Nanofabrication, EUV Lithography.

“Lukasz is a top scientist and engineer with the knowledge and expertise required to spearhead this whole new program for the Company,” said Christo Liebenberg, CEO and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies Inc. “The Stable Isotope Laser Program will open new market opportunities for LIST and deliver critical products, such as the isotopes required to enhance the performance of next-generation chips for AI and quantum computing, or potential medical isotopes that can drive healthcare breakthroughs. Lukasz’s track record of guiding projects from inception will be invaluable, and I’m pleased to welcome him to the Company.”

"Dr. Urbanski sees our company's potential and market growth, having come from a company with a market worth of about $300 billion. Following his addition, we are now preparing to enter the rapidly expanding stable‑isotope market, alongside further developing the only U.S.‑origin, patented laser‑uranium‑enrichment technology, which is uniquely positioned to support the growing fuel demands of large civil reactors as well as advanced SMRs and microreactors,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and President of LIS Technologies Inc. "I feel humbled to have such a seasoned professional and technical expert to assist us in developing a potentially significant new revenue stream for the Company."

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs, former U.S. national leaders, and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

For more information please visit: LaserIsTech.com

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@laseristech.com

Telephone: 800-388-5492

Follow us on X Platform

Follow us on LinkedIn

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIS Technologies be able to make realistic economic predictions for a Commercial Facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.