Blue Interactive Agency Launches Free Webinar Series for Senior Living Marketing in Partnership With FALA

As a leading digital marketing agency in South Florida's heavily populated senior living market, Blue Interactive Agency is excited to host a complimentary educational webinar designed specifically for assisted living facilities. The webinar, "AI-Powered SEO: Strategies for 2025," will examine how artificial intelligence transforms search engine optimization and provides actionable strategies for senior care providers to enhance their online visibility.

The inaugural webinar, hosted in partnership with the Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA), will be held at 1 p.m. EST on June 12. It aims to address the evolving landscape of SEO in the age of AI, offering assisted living administrators, marketing directors, and business owners innovative insights to improve their digital presence and attract more qualified prospects.

"As CMO of Blue Interactive, I'm excited to announce our new partnership with FALA to produce a 5-part educational webinar series launching this June," Patricia Sotolongo said. "This series is designed to empower FALA members with cutting-edge marketing strategies—from AI-driven occupancy growth and compelling content creation to social media engagement, local SEO, and website optimization. We're proud to support providers in discovering innovative ways to market their facilities and drive occupancy through modern, actionable insights."

The weekly series will feature five sessions held every Thursday from June 12 to July 17. Other digital marketing topics include content marketing, local SEO, social media, and paid media. The free forums come at a significant time for assisted living facilities as the demand for senior living grows from the record numbers of Baby Boomers entering retirement age. This dramatic population change creates opportunities and challenges for assisted living centers throughout Florida and the U.S.

Participants can expect to explore how traditional search engines and emerging AI platforms can be leveraged to attract more qualified leads by uncovering the exact questions and keywords their ideal prospects are searching for online. The session will provide AI-driven insights that simplify complex SEO strategies, enabling marketing directors to make smarter, data-backed decisions for their facilities.

The webinar will also explore how to stay ahead of competitors by leveraging predictive AI to identify emerging search trends before they gain widespread traction. Attendees will gain access to proven AI tactics to help senior care brands optimize their presence for ChatGPT and other AI-powered search platforms, where families increasingly turn for care recommendations.

By providing advocacy, education, and regulatory support for the assisted living industry, FALA aims to support state legislation beneficial to senior living facilities. This process includes securing increased funding, changing government relations, and providing instructional resources to enhance assisted living facilities and their partners. Blue Interactive Agency's membership with FALA further demonstrates the organization's ongoing commitment to providing its members with resources that improve operations and community outreach.

Blue Interactive Agency's partnership with FALA offers assisted living facilities access to specialized digital marketing services, including website development, search engine optimization (SEO), social media management, content marketing, and targeted digital advertising campaigns tailored to the unique needs of assisted living providers. Blue Interactive Agency helps multi-location assisted living facilities show up across Large Language Model (Chat GPT and other artificial intelligence search platforms) as well as Google Business Places, Apple Maps and Organic Search. These vital services help senior centers target potential clients in the digital space to ensure the facility can meet capacity demands.

To register for the "AI-Powered SEO: Strategies for 2025" webinar, visit https://blueinteractive.webinarninja.com/hybrid-webinars/10689347/register. Space is limited, and registration is required to participate.

