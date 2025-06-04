Cheer Technologies Launches New Scoring Platform as It Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation & Advances AI-Assisted Judging

Cheer Replay Scoring System Preview

Cheer Technologies debuts all-in-one scoring system with AI tools, HD review & live scoring, marking 10 years of innovation in cheer competition tech.

Working with Cheer Technologies gave us an advantage we hadn’t seen before. It empowered our staff to deliver a smoother, more connected, and higher-quality event experience.” — Doug Martin, Owner of Canadian Cheer

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheer Technologies, founded in 2014, is celebrating a decade of redefining how cheer and gymnastics competitions are judged, managed, and delivered. As it marks its 10-year milestone, the company officially launches Themis by Cheer Replay—an all-in-one registration, scoring, and video review platform designed to set the standard for modern competitive cheerleading and gymnastics events.

Themis by Cheer Replay is a comprehensive event platform that integrates team registration, schedule management, judge scoring, and HD video playback—along with a powerful new tool: historical performance tracking. Judges can now reference past scores and routine footage to support more consistent, informed scoring decisions across events and seasons.

The platform made its full-season debut in partnership with Canadian Cheer during the 2024–2025 season, including successful deployment at Canada’s largest cheerleading event.

“We needed a platform that could handle modern expectations for transparency and technology,” said Zack Bethel, Scoring Coordinator at Canadian Cheer. It was built for judges, coaches, and event producers to make better, faster decisions based on real data.”

Doug Martin, Owner of Canadian Cheer, added: “Working with Cheer Technologies gave us an operational advantage. Themis by Cheer Replay allowed our team to deliver a smoother, more connected, and high-impact experience for everyone involved.”

Cheer Replay was developed by a team of experienced cheerleading legality judges to address the need for real-time, video-supported scoring review. The platform enables HD playback, real-time deduction flagging, and timestamped review delivery directly to coaches and gym owners. Since its debut, Cheer Replay has supported more than 2,500 events across 60 brands. It has also been trusted at premier competitions such as the 2020 and 2024 USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials.

The system also includes live-streaming support and runs on a proprietary event WiFi network developed by Cheer Technologies, helping producers avoid costly venue internet fees while maintaining fast, secure competition operations.

Cheer Technologies’ AllStar Link platform, launched in 2020 during the pandemic, continues to provide remote judging capabilities for teams and events unable to compete in person—ensuring access to high-quality competition regardless of location.

With a proprietary archive of more than 250,000 unique routine videos, Cheer Technologies is actively developing AI-assisted judging tools. These systems are being trained to help judges identify deductions, assess execution quality, and monitor legality in real-time—without removing human decision-making.

“From tracking a team’s progression to flagging potential execution errors, our goal is to strengthen human decision-making with smart tools,” said Tim O'Brien, Founder of Cheer Technologies. “Cheer Replay was the beginning. AI-assisted judging is the future.”

Themis by Cheer Replay is expanding into a full event operations system with new features rolling out this year, including:

• Live-streaming and media distribution

• Proprietary WiFi systems to reduce venue costs

• Event ticketing and spectator access (coming soon)

• Real-time analytics and performance history

• Integrated registration, scheduling, and scoring

From the judges’ riser to the spectator gate, Themis brings everything event producers need into one streamlined platform. Cheer Technologies is now onboarding new event producers for the 2025–2026 season. With proven technology for scoring, judging, video review, and logistics, the platform offers a reliable, scalable, and forward-looking solution for the evolving needs of cheer and gymnastics events.

About Cheer Technologies

Founded in 2014, Cheer Technologies brings over 25 years of cheer and gymnastics expertise into its competition support platforms. Its systems—including CheerReplay, AllStar Link, and its full-service scoring platform—are trusted by Olympic-level organizers and hundreds of event producers globally. Learn more at cheerreplay.com.

