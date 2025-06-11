IT Medical Releases Whitepaper on AI-powered healthcare assistants for Nurses

New whitepaper reveals how AI assistants can save nurses time, reduce burnout, and improve patient care across overwhelmed healthcare systems.

Over a third of nurses’ time is spent on non-value-added tasks, costing hospitals up to $757,000 annually. AI assistants help redirect that time and budget back to what matters: patient wellbeing.” — Aleksandra Buimistere, Head of PR at IT Medical.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Medical , a leader in AI-driven healthcare solutions, has announced the release of a new whitepaper titled " AI-Powered Assistants for Nurses: Improving Wellbeing of Nurses and Patient Care with AI". The comprehensive report examines how AI tools are redefining nursing support, relieving workforce pressure, and unlocking time for what matters most, the direct patient care.With nurse shortages predicted to reach 4.5 million globally by 2030, and administrative tasks consuming up to 60% of a nurse’s shift, AI presents a critical lifeline. IT Medical’s latest whitepaper reveals that integrating AI assistants into hospital workflows could free up to 20% of nurses’ time, allowing for improved care and greater job satisfaction.Key insights from the whitepaper include:AI as a Decision Support Tool: Predictive algorithms can detect early signs of patient deterioration and reduce the time to make clinical decisions from 35.5 minutes to just 19.8 minutes.Streamlining Documentation: With documentation absorbing up to 875 entries per nurse per 12-hour shift, AI can automate and expedite records through natural language processing and smart scheduling.Cost Savings and ROI: Optimizing medication schedules alone with AI could save hospitals up to $528 billion, while digital assistants can perform non-urgent triage tasks at costs as low as $9/hour, compared to standard nursing rates.Improving Patient and Nurse Experience: Virtual assistants can handle appointment reminders, symptom tracking, and basic queries, giving nurses time to focus on care delivery and reducing burnout.The whitepaper also addresses ethical concerns, the importance of nurse engagement in AI tool development, and the necessity of interoperability with existing hospital IT systems.Despite valid concerns around de-skilling and data privacy, the tone of the report is cautiously optimistic. It cites a McKinsey survey where 64% of nurses expressed interest in using more AI tools at work.To access the full whitepaper and explore how AI can ease the burden on nursing teams, visit IT Medical About IT MedicalIT Medical is a global provider of AI-powered healthcare solutions, focused on improving patient outcomes and operational efficiency. With over 65 specialists and more than 50 projects delivered, IT Medical delivers scalable, tailor-made platforms that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.