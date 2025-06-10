Meet the Women Executives Driving the Evolution of Influencer Marketing

Linqia and The Female Quotient Honor Executive Women Defining the Next Era of Influencer Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linqia , the premier influencer marketing agency for the world's leading brands, is proud to announce a new report in collaboration with The Female Quotient to spotlight over 30 visionary women executives who are pushing their organizations into the future of content in an attention economy run by creators and social media.While influencer marketing has become an essential driver of brand engagement, innovation, and cultural relevance, it continues to be underutilized in brand boardrooms, with many organizations still prioritizing traditional channels of the old media guard. This perception gap underscores the need for executive advocacy: leaders who not only understand the value of influencer marketing, but actively champion it as a core pillar of modern marketing strategy.Zaria Parvez, the social media maven who brought Duolingo to TikTok, famously told brands in a LinkedIn post that if you want to be more like Duolingo, that responsibility is more on senior leadership than the social media teams. You need executives to champion the channel, and provide the resources and internal support to make it a possibility.The Top Women Shaping Influencer Marketing: 30+ Executives Ushering the Creator Economy into a New Era honors a group of visionary women who are doing exactly that. In an era where the media landscape is increasingly fragmented and social-first consumer behavior is the new norm, these leaders recognize that influencer marketing is no longer optional, it’s essential. They understand the attention economy and are strategically positioning their brands to meet audiences where they are: authentically, dynamically, and at scale.“This initiative is deeply rooted in Linqia’s mission and my own journey as a woman founder in tech and advertising,” said Maria Sipka, Co-Founder of Linqia. “We’ve long collaborated with the hands-on practitioners of influencer marketing, but we know transformative change happens when leadership gets involved. The women featured in this report are not only believers, they’re catalysts.”Whether by removing internal roadblocks, spotlighting fresh and underrepresented voices, or architecting next-generation campaign frameworks, each of these executives is shaping the future of how brands connect with people in meaningful and measurable ways."The women we’re celebrating are not only following the rise of the creator economy, they’re championing it," said Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient. "They’re proving that when you meet people where they are—authentically and in real time—you don’t just keep up, you lead.”The report includes executives from companies including Unilever, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Netflix, NBA, NFL, Instacart, Google, Verizon and Mondelēz. You can meet the women shaping the next chapter of influencer marketing by visiting https://www.futureofinfluencermarketing.com This initiative will also be celebrated at the FQ Lounge@ Cannes Lions, where Linqia and The Female Quotient will host panel discussions, studio interviews, and live conversations with honorees throughout the week. Together, Linqia and The Female Quotient aim to spark a larger conversation around the importance of the creator economy and to honor the women who are leading the way with clarity, conviction, and courage.About LinqiaLinqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. We are a full-service, tech-enabled partner that handles campaigns for the world’s leading brands from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. Linqia leverages both science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns. Founded in 2012, Linqia has worked with over 650 leading national brands, including McDonald’s, Anheuser-Busch, GM, and Bayer. For more information, visit https://www.linqia.com About The Female QuotientThe Female Quotient (The FQ) is an experience, media, and advisory company with the largest global community of women in business. Through compelling content and meaningful connections, The FQ helps millions of leaders to turn influence into action. While known for the signature FQ Lounge™, The FQ has evolved into a dynamic media publisher reaching a global community of more than 6 million. The FQ offers brands end-to-end visibility through experiences, original and branded content, and transformation advisory that shapes industries and defines trends. We’re changing the equation for everyone, together. Discover more at thefemalequotient.com and @femalequotient on LinkedIn and Instagram.

