117-Units of Affordable Housing for Seniors in the Bronx

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of YP Senior Residence, a 117-unit affordable housing development in the Morris Heights neighborhood of The Bronx that is reserved for older New Yorkers. The $81 million project includes 37 supportive apartments where eligible tenants will receive on-site support services. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has financed almost 6,200 affordable homes in The Bronx. YP Senior Residence continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“New York is committed to supporting our more vulnerable communities, including seniors who help build and shape neighborhoods throughout the state,” Governor Hochul said. “As an affordable housing development for older New Yorkers, YP Senior Residence is making the cost of living more affordable for over 100 households in The Bronx. Thank you to our partners for bringing this important project to fruition.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “From creating record amounts of senior housing for older New Yorkers to building historic amounts of supportive housing for people who need a little extra help, we have the most pro-housing mayoral administration in New York City history. Through our partnership with Governor Hochul and projects like this one in the Bronx, we have doubled down on those efforts, delivering the housing that New Yorkers need at prices they can afford. Whether it’s individual developments like this or generational initiatives like our ‘City of Yes for Housing Opportunity’ plan to revitalize New York City’s zoning code, we are showing what is possible when government at all levels comes together to make a real difference in building a more affordable city for New Yorkers.”

Apartments at YP Senior Residence are available to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. There are 37 units reserved for New Yorkers age 55 and older experiencing chronic homelessness eligible for on-site support services. The remaining 80 units are available to New Yorkers age 62 and older.

YP Senior Residence includes sustainable features such as rooftop solar panels and a Variant Refrigerant Flow heating and cooling system that captures and repurposes heat already in the environment. There are Energy Star® appliances, LED lighting, energy recovery ventilation for improved indoor air quality, water-conserving plumbing, and a green roof.

The building is designed to promote a supportive environment and socialization while combatting isolation. It is full of indoor and outdoor gathering spaces including communal lounges on each floor, a rooftop terrace, and a landscaped courtyard.

The project’s developer and support services provider is the Volunteers of America — Greater New York. Robert Sanborn Development is the co-developer.

YP Senior Residence is supported by HCR’s Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program which generated nearly $35 million in equity, a $20 million first mortgage bond from its Housing Finance Agency, $4.4 million from its Office of Resilient Homes and Communities’ Affordable Housing Fund Program, and $1.7 million from its Senior Housing Program.

The project also received $6.5 million from the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development’s (HPD) Senior Affordable Rental Apartments program, $6.1 million from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, $1 million in Reso A capital discretionary funding from the Bronx Borough President and the Bronx delegation of the City Council, and $135,000 from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

Operating funding for the supportive units is being provided by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, administered by the New York State Department of Health. All apartments will benefit from Project-Based Section 8 vouchers administered by NYC HPD.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Older New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to remain in the communities they love, and that means creating affordable apartments that provide the resources and amenities they need to live independently. This $81 million investment will allow more than 100 senior households to stay in The Bronx and offers support to those individuals who need it most. We thank Governor Hochul and each of our partners for their continued commitment to addressing the housing crisis.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program’s investment in YP Senior Residence will provide chronically homeless seniors in the Bronx with safe, affordable, apartments they can call home, along with easy access to vital support services that will help them remain housed and age in place with dignity and independence. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for continuing to make permanent supportive housing a priority in New York State, and to all the state and local partners who supported the development of this important project.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Access to affordable housing and adequate support is critical for older adults who may otherwise experience isolation, preventable illness, homelessness or even death. Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, the Department is committed to the wellbeing of all New Yorkers, and affordable and supportive housing like the YP Senior Residence will help some of our most vulnerable residents achieve basic needs for health and safety.”

New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, “Housing that is affordable, accessible, and supportive ranks among the highest priorities for older adults across New York State. Thanks to Governor Hochul, New York State is addressing this need with a comprehensive plan that brings forth innovative housing models to address health and social needs at the heart of age-friendly community development.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Doreen M. Harris, President & CEO said, “The completion of today's project welcomes more than 100 clean, comfortable living spaces to the Bronx and helps ensure New York residents benefit from the latest modern building solutions. Through the use of energy efficient appliances, ventilation, and plumbing, these affordable housing units and community spaces will improve the quality of life for many senior citizens within the community.”

New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development Acting Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said, “Older New Yorkers are often the anchors of our communities and the stewards of our shared history. That’s why, at HPD, we are deeply committed to ensuring that those who helped build and sustain their neighborhoods can age with dignity in safe, affordable homes. Today’s event is a testament to the incredible work that can happen when we work together — guided by our values and commitment to take care of our neighbors, including those who need a bit of additional support — and deliver real, tangible results.”

New York City Department of Homeless Services Administrator Joslyn Carter said, “I commend Volunteers of America-Greater New York for recognizing that older adults face unique challenges in remaining stably housed and for building affordable, supportive housing that will allow senior residents to continue to be vibrant, important members of their community. VOA-GNY has long been a vital collaborator with DHS in addressing homelessness. Here, they are stepping up once again to serve a need and ensure that older adults age with dignity and respect, maintain or establish social connections as they leave transitional housing to a permanent home.”

New York City Department of Social Services Commissioner Molly Wasow Park said, “One of my biggest priorities as commissioner has been to build bridges between the affordable housing side and the homeless services lane to create a pipeline of housing options for vulnerable New Yorkers. This project and the work of Volunteers of America-Greater New York will facilitate shelter exits and confront the issue of senior homelessness. The benefits of this residence couldn’t be clearer. We are thrilled for the tenants, who will have access to services they deserve, and we applaud VOA-GNY for being a valued partner in the effort to combat homelessness.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Seniors are a crucial pillar of communities across New York, and we must ensure that they have a safe and supportive place to call home. The YP Senior Residence will address the growing threats of homelessness and isolation among older adults by creating 117 affordable and supportive apartments— Including units housing seniors who have experienced homelessness and building a safe, supportive environment for its occupants. I look forward to the positive change this project will bring to the Bronx and beyond, and I will continue to fight for the right of all Americans to age with dignity and security."

State Senator Robert Jackson said, "A society is judged by how it treats its elders — and today, we take a proud step forward. The YP Senior Residence is more than brick and mortar — it is policy made personal. It is what happens when we invest in care, not neglect; in permanence, not patches. This building says to our seniors—especially those who have known homelessness — that your journey matters, your dignity matters, and their golden years will not be lived in the shadows. Let this ribbon cutting also be a ribbon of commitment — to build not just housing, but justice, equity, and community. Congratulations to Volunteers of America and everyone who helped turn vision into refuge. Let’s keep building”

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia said, “Ensuring our seniors have access to safe, affordable housing is a top priority. I am proud to celebrate this housing development for the Bronx, a place where our seniors can age with dignity and independence. This is exactly the kind of investment we need to ensure every New Yorker has a safe and supportive place to call home.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “Ensuring our older adults have safe, stable, and affordable housing is not just a promise, but a priority. With the completion of YP Senior Residence, we are taking a significant step forward in allowing our most seasoned residents to age in place with dignity, stability, and the support they deserve. I am grateful to Governor Hochul, the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Bronx delegation of the City Council, and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority for their continued partnership in uplifting our older New Yorkers and investing in a future where every generation is cared for and valued.”

VOA-GNY President and CEO Jeffrey R. Ginsburg said, “It is an honor to help reverse the growing crisis of senior homelessness, and address the serious risks social isolation and loneliness can have on the health of older adults. We thank our partners for their generosity and collaboration, without whom the development of YP Senior Residence would not have been possible. Older New Yorkers deserve to age with dignity and independence, and we are proud to help make this possible.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY 2025 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY 2026 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY 2023 Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 60,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY 2025 and 2026 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program – which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 300 communities have received Pro Housing certification, including New York City.