SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates LNSR, ICAD, BSGM, SSBK on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR)’s sale to Alcon for $14.00 per share in cash, with an additional non-tradeable contingent value right offering up to $2.75 per share in cash conditioned on achievement of a milestone. If you are a LENSAR shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD)’s sale to RadNet, Inc. for 0.0677 shares of RadNet common stock for each share of iCAD common stock. If you are an iCAD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM)’s merger with Streamex Exchange Corporation. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, current BioSig shareholders and holders of common stock equivalents will hold 25% of the fully diluted BioSig common stock outstanding. If you are a BioSig shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK)’s sale to FB Financial Corporation for 0.800 shares of FB Financial common stock for each share of Southern States stock. If you are a Southern States shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

