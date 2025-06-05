GFT Honored in 2025 TITAN Business Awards for Reducing Major U.S. Private Equity Firm’s Costs by Over 87%

The Company Received Awards in Two Categories for Transforming the Financial Institution’s Architectures with AWS

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global digital transformation company ​​GFT, has been honored in two categories of the 2025 TITAN Business Awards, winning Gold in the Innovation in Cloud Technology category as well as Silver in the Digital Transformation category. These wins recognize GFT’s work leveraging the AWS ecosystem to improve security, optimize performance and deliver dramatic cost efficiencies for a leading U.S. private equity firm.

When the firm came to GFT they were facing spiraling costs and resource-intensive continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) architecture that was creating errors and inefficiencies instead of streamlining the development process. To solve this, GFT developed a solution tailored to the clients objectives and implemented AWS-enabled CI/CD architecture to address the concerns with their current infrastructures. In just six months the private equity firm reduced costs by over 87%, equating to 420,000 dollars in annual savings.

“Financial institutions in the U.S., from private equity firms to banks, are at a crossroads as technology permeates every facet of their operations,” said Rishi Chohan, CEO USA of GFT. “One size fits all solutions are not enough to truly accelerate in the market. In order to succeed, firms need tailored technology solutions in order to solve their unique challenges. We are honored to receive this recognition for our work helping a top private equity firm address this need.”

GFT’s recognition highlights its role as a financial powerhouse, utilizing the expertise derived from 35 years in the space, to modernize legacy infrastructures and automate processes so that traditional financial institutions can compete with rising digital opponents.

The TITAN Business Awards celebrate organizations and leaders pushing industries forward through innovation, strategy and impact. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the program received over 5,000 entries from more than 60 countries across sectors including technology and finance.

All entries were judged blindly by a panel of industry experts from leading organizations, including Amazon Web Services and JP Morgan Chase.

Learn more about GFT’s work with a top U.S. private equity firm here: https://titaninnovationawards.com/winner-info.php?id=1446

###

About GFT

GFT Technologies is an AI-centric global digital transformation company. We design advanced data and AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and client success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

Let’s Go Beyond_

https://www.gft.com/ca/en

https://blog.gft.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/gft-north-america/

https://x.com/GFTNorthAmerica

About TITAN Business Awards

The TITAN Business Awards honors pioneering leaders and organizations that drive innovation and excellence across industries worldwide. By providing a global platform, the Award recognizes those who challenge conventions, inspire progress, and shape the future of business.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, Fresh Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.