More Than 150 Elite Drivers Recognized during PGT Trucking’s Annual Celebration

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PGT Trucking, Inc., an asset-based carrier offering flatbed, dedicated, international, project cargo and specialized shipping solutions, recognized 48 Million Mile Drivers, 102 Safe Drivers, and 22 Premier Professional Drivers during their annual awards celebration in May. Through their professionalism, dedication and integrity, these drivers are unmatched across the PGT fleet.

“When I started PGT 44 years ago, I knew that I needed a team of good people to help build my business, something that remains true to this day,” stated Pat Gallagher, PGT Trucking Founder and CEO. “PGT’s Million Mile and Safe Drivers are the very best at our company, and I am honored and blessed to have them on our side.”

This year, PGT held a virtual event through social media, highlighting the individual award presentations made throughout the company. To view a full recap of the campaign, visit: https://www.pgttrucking.com/2024-million-mile-and-safe-driver-celebration/

PGT’s Million Mile Drivers have driven more than one million miles without a safety incident, a true testament of their commitment to safety and performance. PGT’s Safe Drivers have driven for more than five years at the company without a safety incident, being recognized for their safety mindset as they work toward the million mile goal. PGT’s Premier Professionals are members of an elite fleet of company drivers who maintain superior performance and safety standards at all times.

The top award winners include Zachary Springer, recipient of the Bill Wright Award for Team Player of the Year; Ryan Drozynski, recipient of the David Levin Award for Company Driver of the Year; Sam Thompson-Graves, Safety Professional of the Year; Terrence Fitzgerald, recipient of the Harry “Buster” Barnes Award for Independent Contractor of the Year; Clay Jones, recipient of the Hobert Hill Award for Agent of the Year; Jarrod Waugh, Certified PRO Trainer of the Year; Cameron Foutch, Terminal Manager of the Year; Christian McCon, Rookie Driver of the Year; Doug Halulko, PGT MVP of the Year; Michael Carreon, recipient of the Terry “Kuz” Kusniar Award for Premier Professional Driver of the Year; and Laurence Cox, recipient of the President’s Award.

PGT also inducted five new Million Mile Drivers: Timothy Austen, Donald Cunningham, Jr., Raul Delgado, Robert Tudor, and Andrew Utz.

“Our Proud Professionals continually impress me with their hard work, dedication and safe driving, evident by the number of Million Mile and Safe Drivers we recognized this year,” stated Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. “PGT would not be successful without the contributions from these distinguished individuals, and I congratulate them on this tremendous achievement.”

