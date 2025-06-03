XY Miners launches free mining app: increasing profits for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Pepecoin holders

London, UK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







XY Miners, a well-known cloud mining platform, has officially launched a new free mobile app that allows users to mine mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) and Pepecoin (PEPE) without having to buy mining machines or pay upfront fees.

The app is compatible with Android and iOS systems and greatly simplifies the mining process. Users can view hash rates in real time, track daily earnings, and manage mining contracts through their mobile phones. No technical background or hardware investment is required, and novices can easily get started.

XY Miners is headquartered in the UK and has a legal and compliant license. It has always been committed to creating a safe, transparent and environmentally friendly mining ecosystem. Its mines are 100% renewable energy.

XY Miners makes Bitcoin mining easy

XY Miners is a compliant cloud mining service provider established in the UK. It holds a legal operating license and strictly complies with local regulatory requirements. Since its establishment, the platform has been committed to providing global users with efficient and low-threshold cryptocurrency mining solutions. Relying on advanced data centers, professional-grade mining equipment and intelligent computing power allocation systems, XY Miners allows users to participate in the mining process of mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin conveniently and safely without purchasing hardware or having a technical background.

How to start free mining?

1. One-click registration：Sign up bonus $15, earn $0.50 every day you log in

2. Choose from a variety of mining plans based on different budgets and profit goals.

Here are the potential earnings you could earn:

Antminer L7 Investment: $100 Total Return: $106 (including $6 profit)

Antminer L9 Investment: $500 Total Return: $537.50 (including $37.5 profit)

Antminer S21+ Investment: $1,000 Total Return: $1,146.30 (including $146.3 profit)

Antminer S19e XP Hyd Investment: $5,000 Total Return: $7,355 (including $2355 profit)

Antminer S21+ Hyd Investment: $10,000 Total Return: $16,048 (including $6048 profit)

On-rack Filecoin Miner Investment: $50,000 Total Return: $89,990 (including $3,9990 profit)

(The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts, which can be viewed on the XY Miners official website.)

3.Once your contract is active, the system begins mining for you instantly. Daily income is calculated every 24 hours, and you can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

XY Miners' core advantages include

Powered by renewable energy: Mines are located in Northern Europe, Canada, Asia and North America, which have abundant green energy resources. All operations rely on solar, hydroelectric and wind power.

Users do not need to purchase expensive mining equipment, maintain it, or sign contracts.

Provide deposits and withdrawals of multiple cryptocurrencies: DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20 and other cryptocurrencies.

Intuitive interface designed for beginners and experienced miners.

No extra fees: transparent pricing, no hidden service fees or management fees.

Adopt green mining technology to achieve a sustainable development path that takes into account both environmental protection and high efficiency

Compliance and transparency: The company is registered in the UK and operates legally under the regulatory framework of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring the transparency and compliance of the platform and protecting the rights and interests of users.

A Platform You Can Trust

In the mining industry, trust and security are the cornerstones. XY Miners always puts the security of user assets first, adheres to the principles of legal, compliant, open and transparent operation, and builds a multi-level risk control system to ensure that every investment is safe and controllable, allowing you to focus on profit growth with peace of mind.

All mines are powered by renewable energy, actively practice the concept of carbon neutrality, and promote the mining industry to develop in a green and low-carbon direction. The use of clean energy not only significantly reduces the environmental burden, but also helps to achieve long-term and stable returns. While protecting the earth, we create sustainable wealth growth opportunities for every user.

For more information, please visit our website: xyminers.com or contact us at: info@xyminers.com

The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation to invest and is not intended as investment advice, financial advice or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of losing funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

info(at)xyminers.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.