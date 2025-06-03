IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF FINANCIAL ADVISOR ROBERT GINSBERG WHO PURCHASED UNSUITABLE INVESTMENTS

If You Suffered Losses With Robert Ginsberg at LPL, Woodbury Financial, or Osaic Wealth, Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of broker Robert Ginsberg , LPL Financial, and Woodbury Financial Services, now known as Osaic Wealth, after their recommendations of nearly $1,000,000 in unsuitable alternative investments caused an elderly retiree to suffer significant damages. The law firm urges all customers of Robert Ginsberg, LPL Financial, and Woodbury Financial, now known as Osaic Wealth, who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.​​KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-00398) on behalf of a widowed retiree seeking to recover between $500,000 and $1,000,000 in damages, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable and illiquid alternative investments and variable annuities, by her financial advisor Robert Scott Ginsberg (CRD# 5177531).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the customer, an elderly widow and retiree, sought a conservative investment strategy that would protect her principal and provide moderate growth to support her income needs. Financial advisor Robert Ginsberg allegedly misrepresented high-commission, illiquid alternative investments as safe, low-risk, fixed-income investments. Ginsberg and the brokerage firms recommended nearly $1,000,000 in unsuitable investments, including:- Atel 17, LLC,- Guggenheim Credit Income Fund,- Hines Global Income Trust,- Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT,- Sila Realty Trust,- Watermark Lodging Trust, and- Variable annuities that were also inappropriate for the investor’s profile.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that despite Ginsberg representing to the customer that the portfolio was stable and income-producing, the investor’s account value reportedly dropped from $1.2 million to approximately $450,000. Compounding the concern, Ginsberg allegedly attempted to declare the investor legally incompetent without basis, prompting family intervention and further scrutiny of the account.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

