In National Advertising Division Challenge, Hormone Fitness Voluntarily Discontinues Claims for Compounded Tirzepatide

BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division reviewed a challenge brought by Eli Lilly and Company concerning claims made by Hormone Fitness for its compounded tirzepatide medication.

The inquiry concerned express and implied claims by Hormone Fitness about the benefits, efficacy and safety of its compounded tirzepatide with B12, including assertions of FDA approval, enhanced weight loss, reduced side effects, and superiority over tirzepatide alone.

During the inquiry, Hormone Fitness informed NAD that it had permanently discontinued the challenged claims. Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Hormone Fitness stated, “We are committed to maintaining clear, responsible, and compliant communication in all of our advertising and public materials.”

