TEGNA Stations Honored with 59 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
TYSONS, Va., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced its stations received 59 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. TEGNA stations garnered three in overall excellence, the highest achievement awarded, including KING in Seattle which received 11 awards total in the large market television category.
“We are delivering impactful journalism that empowers communities with the information, resources and tools they need to thrive,” said Adrienne Roark, chief content officer, TEGNA. “Congratulations to our news teams for earning this prestigious recognition.”
Overall, 23 TEGNA stations were honored:
- KING – Seattle, Wash., 11 awards, including overall excellence
- KARE – Minneapolis, Minn., 8 awards, including excellence in innovation
- KUSA – Denver, Colo., 6 awards, including overall excellence
- WFAA – Dallas, Texas, 4 awards
- KSDK – St. Louis, Mo., 3 awards
- WCSH/WLBZ (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Portland, Maine, 3 awards
- WUSA – Washington, D.C., 3 awards
- WXIA – Atlanta, Ga., 3 awards
- KTVB – Boise, Idaho, 2 awards
- WBNS – Columbus, Ohio, 2 awards, including excellence in innovation
- WCNC – Charlotte, N.C., 2 awards
- KBMT – Beaumont, Texas, 1 award
- KENS – San Antonio, Texas, 1 award
- KHOU – Houston, Texas, 1 award
- KREM – Spokane, Wash., 1 award
- WBIR – Knoxville, Tenn., 1 award
- WGRZ – Buffalo, N.Y., 1 award
- WOI – Des Moines, Iowa, 1 award
- WTHR – Indianapolis, Ind., 1 award for overall excellence
- WTIC – Hartford, Conn., 1 award
- WTOL – Toledo, Ohio, 1 award
- WVEC – Norfolk, Va., 1 award
-
WWL – New Orleans, La., 1 award
The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people on an average monthly basis across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news. For more information, visit TEGNA.com.
For media inquiries, contact:
Molly McMahon
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
703-873-6622
mmcmahon@tegna.com
For investor inquiries, contact:
Julie Heskett
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
703-873-6747
investorrelations@TEGNA.com
