Micronutrient Powder Market Set to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2034 Amid Rising Nutritional Awareness | Exactitude Consultancy

Micronutrient Powder Market Outlook 2025-2034

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 2024, the global micronutrient powder market is valued at approximately $5.4 billion, reflecting a growing awareness of nutritional deficiencies and the importance of dietary supplements. The market is projected to reach around $9.1 billion by 2034, demonstrating a robust growth trajectory driven by increasing health consciousness and rising disposable incomes.

The forecast period from 2025 to 2034 anticipates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 5.0%. This growth is underpinned by trends such as the rising demand for personalized nutrition, an expanding application in food fortification, and an uptick in preventive healthcare approaches. However, challenges like regulatory hurdles and rising raw material costs could impact market dynamics.

Key opportunities lie within the development of innovative products targeting specific health issues, enhancing appeal among consumers seeking tailored health solutions. Moreover, the growing trend of online retailing and strategic collaborations between supplement manufacturers and health professionals are expected to further stimulate market expansion.

Overall, the micronutrient powder segment is well-positioned for growth, benefiting from ongoing shifts in consumer preferences towards healthier lifestyles and nutrition-focused products.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Single Nutrient Powders (Vitamin D, iron, zinc) — targeted supplementation, high growth

Multivitamin Powders — convenience and holistic nutrition, largest share

Mineral Powders — rising awareness of mineral deficiencies

Custom Blends — fastest growing, driven by personalized nutrition

By Formulation

Organic Powders — growing due to consumer demand for natural products

Non-Organic Powders — cost-effective, widely used

By End User

Food & Beverage Industry — largest end user, fortified foods drive demand

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed (pet health trend)

By Distribution Channel

Online Retail — rapidly growing due to convenience and education

Offline Retail — still substantial, preferred for physical product examination

Direct Sales — personalized consumer engagement

By Application

Dietary Supplements — major growth segment

Functional Foods

Sports Nutrition — rising with fitness trends

Infant Nutrition — growing parental focus on early nutrition

By Packaging Type

Bulk Packaging

Consumer Packaging

By Region

Asia-Pacific (~40% market share) — largest, driven by population and health awareness

North America (~25%) — mature market, strong infrastructure

Europe (~20%) — health-conscious consumers, organic trend

Latin America — growing urbanization, challenges include economic instability

Middle East & Africa — fastest CAGR (~6%), rising lifestyle diseases, regulatory challenges

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising awareness of nutritional deficiencies and health consciousness

Technological advances in product formulation (encapsulation, flavoring)

Economic growth and rising disposable incomes in emerging markets

Personalized nutrition and product innovation

Expanding online retail and strategic partnerships with healthcare professionals

Sustainability trends pushing eco-friendly product development

Challenges

Increasing raw material costs and supply chain disruptions

Complex regulatory environments, especially internationally

Competition from whole foods and alternative nutrition products

Market saturation in developed regions

Opportunities

Innovative micronutrient products targeting specific health needs

Emerging nutrigenomics and personalized nutrition

Expansion of e-commerce and digital marketing strategies

Collaborations with healthcare providers for education and trust

Sustainable sourcing and packaging

Competitive Landscape

Key players include:

DSM Nutritional Products

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Nutrien Ltd.

Yara International ASA

Cargill, Inc.

Mane Group

BioCare Copenhagen

The Mosaic Company

Others

Recent Market Developments

1. Company Name: BASF SE

Month/Year: July 2023

Type of Development: Product Launch

Detailed Analysis:

In July 2023, BASF SE launched a new line of micronutrient powders specifically formulated for precision agriculture. This innovation allows for tailored nutrient delivery to crops, enhancing yield and product quality. The significance of this launch extends beyond product offerings; it reflects a growing trend towards sustainability and resource efficiency in agriculture. The introduction of such a product is expected to impact market dynamics by increasing competition among micronutrient suppliers focused on advanced agronomy techniques. As farmers aim for higher efficiency and productivity, competitors may respond by innovating or diversifying their product lines, potentially leading to an accelerated shift towards more technological and data-driven agricultural practices.

2. Company Name: Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Month/Year: September 2023

Type of Development: Partnership

Detailed Analysis:

In September 2023, ADM announced a strategic partnership with a leading agricultural technology firm to develop custom micronutrient formulations tailored for specific crop types and growing conditions. This collaboration signals a significant shift towards customized agricultural solutions, allowing farmers to adopt more precision farming techniques. The partnership is expected to enhance ADM's market position by leveraging technological advancements alongside its existing supply chain and distribution network. In a sector increasingly driven by data and analytics, this move could spur competitive dynamics as other key players may look to forge similar alliances, thereby pushing the industry towards a more integrated approach to crop nutrition.

3. Company Name: Nutrien Ltd.

Month/Year: October 2023

Type of Development: Acquisition

Detailed Analysis:

Nutrien Ltd. acquired a prominent supplier of micronutrient products in October 2023, expanding its portfolio and market reach. This acquisition not only consolidates Nutrien’s position in the micronutrient market but also enhances its ability to offer comprehensive solutions to farmers. The integration of the acquired company’s products and expertise is expected to bolster Nutrien's innovation capabilities, allowing it to develop new micronutrient formulations to meet evolving agricultural demands. The acquisition is likely to trigger shifts in market competition, with peers reassessing their strategies to maintain relevancy and market share in a landscape increasingly characterized by consolidation.

4. Company Name: Yara International ASA

Month/Year: August 2023

Type of Development: Expansion

Detailed Analysis:

In August 2023, Yara International ASA announced the expansion of its production facilities for micronutrient powders in Southeast Asia. This significant investment reflects Yara's commitment to meeting the increasing demand for advanced crop nutrition solutions in emerging markets. The expansion not only aims to elevate production capacities but also to enhance distribution efficiencies. This move could lead to competitive pressure on localized suppliers who may struggle to compete with Yara's enhanced scale and innovation capabilities. Furthermore, as regional agriculture shifts towards higher yields and lower resource usage, Yara's expansion aligns with critical industry trends focused on sustainability and efficiency in agricultural inputs.

5. Company Name: Mane Group

Month/Year: June 2023

Type of Development: Technological Advancement

Detailed Analysis:

In June 2023, Mane Group unveiled a new technology that enhances the bioavailability of micronutrient powders, improving their efficacy in agricultural applications. The introduction of such a technology represents a leap forward in micronutrient management, enabling farmers to achieve better results with potentially lower application rates. This technological advancement can disrupt current market practices by establishing new benchmarks for product performance. Competitors will be motivated to invest in research and development to enhance their own offerings. Additionally, the emphasis on efficiency and effectiveness in micronutrient application could lead to a broader acknowledgment of the importance of well-formulated micronutrient products among farmers, influencing purchasing decisions across the industry.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (微量栄養素パウダー市場), Korean (미량 영양소 분말 시장), Chinese (微量营养素粉市场), French (Marché des poudres de micronutriments), German (Markt für Mikronährstoffpulver), and Italian (Mercato delle polveri di micronutrienti), etc.

