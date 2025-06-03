Press Release

Nokia selected by City of Elberton to modernize broadband network and move from cable to 25G future

City of Elberton, Georgia, selects Nokia and partner ZCorum to update its aging cable broadband infrastructure and create a next-generation, 25G PON-ready fiber network.

Deployment marks a new digital chapter for Elberton, providing enhanced connectivity that will power the community’s education, healthcare, remote workforce and local innovations.

Nokia next-generation fiber and IP solutions help City of Elberton deliver on its commitment to provide faster, more reliable broadband services to its community.

3 June 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that the City of Elberton, located in Northeastern Georgia, selected its fiber and IP solutions to power its advanced broadband network serving more than 10,000 households.

Working with ZCorum, the city will deploy Nokia’s next-generation fiber solutions and core IP routing technology as part of a broader modernization initiative that will replace its aging hybrid fiber-coaxial network. Capable of delivering multi-gigabit internet speeds, the new, future-proof, all-fiber network reflects the city’s bold commitment to deliver faster, scalable, more reliable broadband services to its residents and local businesses.

Nokia’s fiber and IP technology will power Elberton’s new broadband network which will bring carrier-grade performance to the community. Leveraging Nokia’s fiber solution, Elberton can quickly establish a future-ready network that’s capable of addressing the growing demand for more capacity and enhanced broadband services.

Designed to support a full range of PON technologies from XGS and 25G to 50G PON and beyond, Nokia’s solution gives Elberton the choice and flexibility to optimize its network to its specific business case and needs. Nokia’s MoCA Access solution will also be used to help ensure high-speed access is available in buildings that can’t be fiberized while its IP/MPLS routing solution establishes a scalable, reliable backbone infrastructure that’s capable of supporting the city’s growing broadband demands.



ZCorum, a long-standing Nokia partner with deep operational and integration expertise, will supply, install and configure the technology on-site. ZCorum will also provide ongoing technical and operational support, ensuring a smooth rollout and sustained network performance.

ZCorum has been providing managed broadband services and support to the City of Elberton since the municipality first launched cable modem service in 2001 and was instrumental in the city's decision to upgrade to fiber and their choice of technology.

“The City of Elberton is taking the right step by investing in a reliable, future-proof fiber network that has virtually no limits in terms of the bandwidth it can deliver to meet current or future demands,” said Mark Klimek, Vice President of Fixed Networks, Nokia.

“We’re proud to work alongside Nokia in supporting Elberton’s broadband evolution. Our mission is to make sure cities like Elberton aren’t left behind in the digital economy, and this network will be a game-changer for the region,” said Julie Compann, President and CEO, ZCorum.

“The transformation of our city-wide network will provide enhanced connectivity that will open new doors to education, healthcare, remote work, and local innovation—marking a new digital chapter for Elberton,” said R. Daniel Graves, Mayor for the City of Elberton.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About ZCorum

ZCorum provides a suite of broadband diagnostics and managed services to cable companies, telephone companies, utilities, and municipalities. As broadband providers face greater complexity and competition, ZCorum continues to help operators increase operational efficiency and reduce costs, while improving subscriber experience. This is achieved through ZCorum’s diagnostics solutions for DOCSIS, DSL and Fiber networks, plus managed services that include data and VoIP provisioning, residential and commercial VoIP service, branded email and Web hosting, along with 24x7 support for end-users. ZCorum is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, please visit http://www.ZCorum.com.

