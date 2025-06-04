Comprehensive Insights of the Global Point-Of-Care Connectivity Solutions Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Fast is the Point-of-care Connectivity Solutions Market Growing?

The point-of-care connectivity solutions market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.21 billion in 2024 to $1.33 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.5%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for real-time patient monitoring, rise in chronic diseases and aging population, rising adoption of telemedicine and remote healthcare, growing needs for healthcare cost reduction, and increasing regulatory requirements for patient data management.

Examine The Anticipated Growth Rate And Market Size In The Point-Of-Care Connectivity Solutions Market?

The point-of-care connectivity solutions market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It is projected to rise to $1.96 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.1%. This growth can primarily be attributed to the increasing integration of artificial intelligence in healthcare, rise in the number of outpatient and homecare settings, rising demand for personalized healthcare solutions, and increasing investments in healthcare IT infrastructure. Other contributing factors include the rising adoption of mobile health applications and wearables. Major trends in the forecast period include advanced data analytics for real-time decision making, advancements in wireless communication technologies, innovation in cloud-based healthcare solutions, and integration of IoT devices for improved patient monitoring and integration of electronic health records with point-of-care systems.

What Key Factors Are Driving The Point-Of-Care Connectivity Solutions Market?

The rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the point of care connectivity solutions market going forward. Diabetes refers to a group of diseases that affect how the body processes blood sugar glucose, often resulting in high blood sugar levels. The prevalence of diabetes is increasing as excess body fat can lead to insulin resistance, making it more difficult for the body to regulate blood sugar levels effectively. Point-of-care connectivity solutions are instrumental in managing diabetes by allowing doctors to monitor patients' health in real time, thereby facilitating quick treatment and helping patients manage their condition effectively. In 2022, around 25.5 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with diabetes, accounting for 7.6% of the total population, as revealed by the American Diabetes Association.

Who Are The Key Industry Players in the Point-Of-Care Connectivity Solutions Market?

Major companies operating in the point-of-care connectivity solutions market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Becton Dickinson and Company BD, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., among others.

What Are The Emerging Trends in the Point-of-care Connectivity Solutions Market?

A primary trend in the industry is the focus on developing digital connectivity solutions to enhance data integration, improve clinical workflows, and enable real-time decision-making at the point of care. Such solutions link diagnostic devices, electronic health records, and healthcare systems to enable real-time data sharing, integration, and management at the point-of-care. In May 2022, EKF Diagnostics, a UK-based company, launched the middleware connectivity solution for point-of-care analyzers and data management. This software enables real-time remote management of patient test results and analyzer configurations across multiple devices, offering seamless integration with hospital IT systems and thus enhancing functionality for hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.

How Is The Point-of-care Connectivity Solutions Market Segmented?

The point-of-care connectivity solutions market is segmented into software and services. The software solutions allow medical devices and healthcare information systems to integrate and communicate. They are used in various applications such as glucose monitoring, coagulation monitoring, electrolyte and blood gas analysis, infectious disease devices, cardio metabolic monitoring among others and by various end users such as hospitals and clinics, diagnostic and specialty centers, among others.

How Is The Point-of-care Connectivity Solutions Market Distributed Across Regions?

North America was the largest region in the point-of-care connectivity solutions market in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

