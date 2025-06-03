Alt Pro Expo coming to Nashville in June 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) — After a series of blowout events across both North and South America, the Alternative Products Expo (“Alt Pro Expo”), proudly presented by ZJ Events , is ready to take Nashville by storm at the Nashville Expo 2025 . This exciting, B2B-only, in-person event will take place at The Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 from June 19-21, 2025. The historic event area renowned for its sporting and entertainment culture fully embodies the unique blend of cultural vibrancy and economic dynamism that Nashville offers.

Long hailed as the heart of country music and well known for its vibrant culture and dynamic business environment, Nashville is also a burgeoning hub for the alternative products industry. Centrally located in the southeastern United States, the prosperous city is experiencing a surge in economic growth, making Nashville the perfect destination for the next edition of the Alternative Products Expo.

Sporting a $100 million vape and e-cigarette market with a remarkable growth rate of 30%, a strong retail culture driving 80% of sales, and further bolstered by a supportive regulatory framework, Nashville’s rich tapestry, vibrant counter-cultures, the city is primed for a meteoric growth in exploring the thriving vape, hemp, and smoke shop industry. With a young and dynamic population hungry for fresh new experiences, the city is proving to be the heartbeat of innovation and opportunity, and provides the ideal market for brands to connect with buyers.

The Alt Pro Expo promises to be the world’s largest and most comprehensive event for the counterculture and vape industries. Featuring hundreds of top manufacturers, buyers, suppliers, innovators, vendors, researchers, aspiring entrepreneurs, and seasoned professionals, the expo is a beacon of innovation and collaboration.

Renowned for its revolutionary business-networking atmosphere, the everything alternative expo showcases a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge products, spanning vape and hemp products, CBD, disposables, kratom, mushrooms, functional beverages, dietary supplements, nootropics, nicotine replacements, energy enhancers, mood changers, and a plethora of accessories.

Leveraging the trend-setting and state-of-the-art exhibition space, the expo offers attendees unparalleled opportunities to connect with buyers and distributors, gain widespread brand exposure, and pave the way for long-term ROI. The venue serves as a nexus for networking and facilitating interactions with the nation's premier manufacturers and over 100 leading brands.

Distinguished C-suite executives and senior company representatives from industry titans such as Wholesaler, Mellow Fellow, Gold Spectrum, Endo Hemp Wraps, and Keystone Farm CBD, among others, will be in attendance, and will share their insights over the three-day event, covering an array of topics, including the latest trends in product innovation, market dynamics, and industry regulations.

Sebastian Carmona, Director of Partnerships, remarked, “The Alternative Products Expo – Nashville Expo is the leading B2B-only event in the counterculture industry in the Southeast and is a hub for driving market awareness, showcasing the latest innovations, fostering collaborative networks and building a strong rapport directly with consumers. This three-day event welcomes industry veterans, established professionals and passionate entrepreneurs.”

In addition to accessing exciting show specials, attendees will have the chance to participate in several exciting Buyer Programs such as The Ultimate Smoke Shop Giveaway - $50K , making the Alt Pro Expo a truly must-attend event for anyone in the counterculture industry.

To seize this unique chance to be a pioneer in this flourishing market, and establish your brand in Nashville now and lead the future of the vape, hemp, and smoke shop industry, secure your tickets at https://altproexpo.com/tickets/

To become an exhibitor or sponsor the expo, view further details at https://altproexpo.com/become-an-exhibitor/

About Alternative Products Expo

Alternative Products Expo, formerly USA CBD Expo, is a production of ZJ Events. Our founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless trade show events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen, with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings. By bringing the alternative community together, we seek to provide industry professionals from all corners of the market with an immersive and unique opportunity for networking and business expansion.

For more information, please visit https://altproexpo.com/

