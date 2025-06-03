Grounded in Truth, Moving with Purpose: National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. (NFSC Inc,) Calls Canada to Action

NFSC Inc. launches a five-year 2025 -2030 strategic plan Circle of Change grounded in lived experience-calling Canada to act with courage and accountability.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the six-year anniversary of the historic release of the Final Report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls . On this day of reflection and continued urgency, the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. (NFSC Inc.) launches its 2025 to 2030 Strategic Plan, Circles of Change: Honouring Truth & Igniting Action Circles of Change: A Shared Path ForwardChange that matters — change that lasts — is never made alone.NFSC Inc. is honoured to introduce Circles of Change: Honouring Truth & Igniting Action (2025–2030)—its first national Strategic Plan, and a bold invitation to governments, institutions, and communities to move from words to measurable action.This plan is grounded in the truths shared by families and survivors. It responds directly to the National Inquiry and advances the urgent implementation of the 231 Calls for Justice. It is about safety. It is about dignity. And it is about doing the work—together.Circles of Change provides more than a vision. It outlines clear goals, rooted in Indigenous values, that define real accountability. It challenges us all—policymakers, public servants, leaders, and citizens—to play our part in ending all forms of violence and building a future where Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people can live free from harm.“This is not a moment to stand by. It’s a moment to stand up.”About the Strategic PlanCircles of Change is the first national strategic plan developed by and for impacted family members and survivors of the MMIWG2S+ crisis. Grounded in Indigenous knowledge, lived experience, and human rights, it lays out a path for action, healing, and systemic change.The five strategic goals are:Empower Families and Survivors – Build supports and leadership pathways rooted in healing and advocacy.Challenge the Status Quo – Hold governments and institutions accountable through policy change and legal reform.Promote Cultural Safety and Equity – Ensure culturally grounded, Indigenous-led approaches across services and systems.Enhance Public Awareness and Education – Engage Canadians in sustained learning and allyship.Strengthen Organizational Capacity – Build NFSC Inc.’s infrastructure to lead and sustain national efforts.The plan includes Indigenous-defined indicators to ensure progress is measured and felt in real ways—on the ground, in communities, and in lives.Message from the Chair“To Prime Minister Mark Carney, we extend this plan in the spirit of partnership and shared responsibility. It is an opportunity to walk alongside families and survivors, to honour the truths we carry, and to take meaningful steps toward lasting reconciliation and safety for all.”— Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, Chair, NFSC Inc.“To impacted family members and survivors: We see you, We honour you, and We walk with you. This strategic plan is built on your truths, your strength, and your courage. You are not alone. We will continue this work, together.”A National Call to ActionThe Circles of Change plan responds to the ongoing national crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. It is a test of political will—and a call for real accountability.This is not just a launch. It is an invitation to act with urgency, invest with intention, and walk beside families, survivors, Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people . Its success depends on collaboration with governments, institutions, and all Canadians.About NFSC Inc.The National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. (NFSC Inc.) is an independent, Indigenous-led organization composed of family members and survivors of MMIWG2S+. NFSC Inc. ensures that the voices of those most impacted are included in all decisions that affect them. The organization advocates for justice, accountability, and systemic change rooted in lived experience.Support and ContactIf you or someone you know needs support, call the 24/7 national MMIWG2S+ support line: 1-844-413-6649Available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway (Anishnaabemowin), and Inuktitut.Strategic Plan link https://familysurvivorscircle.ca/2025/06/03/circles-of-change-a-shared-path-forward/

