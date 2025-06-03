The North West Company Inc. Hosts Annual General Meeting and First Quarter Results Conference Call

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Symbol: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (“North West”) will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. (Central Time) via live video webcast online at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-037-548-993.

North West will host a conference call for its first quarter results on June 11, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 416-340-2217 or 1-800-898-3989 with a passcode of 4060620#. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed, on or before July 11, 2025, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 with a passcode of 8232633#.

Corporate Profile

North West, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 229 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD $2.6 billion.

For further information, please contact: Alexis Cloutier, Vice-President, Legal and Corporate Secretary of North West at (204) 938-8976 or by email at acloutier@northwest.ca

Visit: www.northwest.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.