Renovaro Secures Key U.S. Patent to Strengthen AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Diagnostics Platform

Expanded IP Portfolio Enhances Data Harmonization and Predictive Analytics Capabilities for High-Growth Biomedical Markets

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB), a clinical-stage precision medicine company, today announced that its subsidiary BioSymetrics has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a new patent application titled “Methods, Systems, and Frameworks for Unbiased Data in Drug Discovery Predictions” (Application No. 18/058,752).

This patent strengthens Renovaro’s AI and machine learning intellectual property portfolio by protecting novel methods for integrating and harmonizing diverse biomedical data sources—such as genomics, electronic health records, imaging, and clinical trial data—into a standardized framework for predictive modeling.

“This patent is a strategic milestone for Renovaro,” said David Weinstein, CEO of Renovaro. “Together with our previously granted patent, it forms the technological foundation of a scalable, end-to-end platform for AI-powered drug discovery and diagnostics and strengthens our position in the fast-growing market for data-driven therapeutics and clinical insights.”

Key Drivers for Renovaro:

Expands Foundational IP : Builds on core patent (US 11,379,757), granted in July 2022, which protects machine learning pipeline optimization through advanced feature selection and model tuning.

: Builds on core patent (US 11,379,757), granted in July 2022, which protects machine learning pipeline optimization through advanced feature selection and model tuning. Addresses Real-World Challenges : Tackles integration of siloed and heterogeneous data—an unmet need in pharmaceutical R&D and clinical practice.

: Tackles integration of siloed and heterogeneous data—an unmet need in pharmaceutical R&D and clinical practice. Enhances Commercial Potential : Enables scalable, distributed computing for biomedical analytics across use cases in rare disease, clinical trials, and personalized medicine.

: Enables scalable, distributed computing for biomedical analytics across use cases in rare disease, clinical trials, and personalized medicine. Supports Revenue Growth Strategy: Protects Renovaro’s differentiated technology approach, critical for commercial partnerships, licensing opportunities, and platform deployment in life sciences and healthcare.

The new patent introduces methods that operate across distributed and parallel computing environments, allowing for real-time, reproducible predictive analytics at scale. This infrastructure is vital as the biopharma industry increases reliance on AI to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate time-to-market for new therapies.

This patent allowance reinforces Renovaro’s commitment to building category-defining technology platforms that drive value for patients, partners, and shareholders alike.

About Renovaro Inc.



Renovaro https://renovarogroup.com/ aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro Inc. includes RenovaroBio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube that is leveraging AI for multi-omic diagnostics and drug development, and BioSymetrics which specializes in contingent AI for precision neurology. For more information, visit www.renovarogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to the pending litigation and the proposed merger. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on future developments. Renovaro undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

RENB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

For media inquiries, please contact:

karen@renovarocube.com

Legal Disclaimer:

