With 4.9% of CAGR, Industrial Filters Market Size to Gain $52.36 Billion by 2031, Experiences Surge in Product Development by Manufacturers | The Insight Partners

The global industrial filters market is growing steadily, fueled by rising environmental regulations, industrialization, and demand for clean and safe working environments across sectors like manufacturing, power generation, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and chemicals. Leading players in the market include Parker Hannifin, Eaton Corporation, 3M Company, Donaldson Company, MANN+HUMMEL, Camfil, Cummins Filtration, Ahlstrom, and Lydall Inc.

US & Canada, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global industrial filters market is observing healthy growth owing to the rising demand for automatic filter systems across different regions.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The rising demand for automatic filter systems; surge in product development by manufacturers; and stringent government regulations toward the adoption of industrial filters are some of the major drivers of market growth.

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The industrial filters market is expected to reach US$ 38.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 52.36 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2031. Stringent government regulations toward the adoption of industrial filters, growing investment and installation of industrial filters, and a high focus on achieving net zero drive the demand for industrial filters. The demand for renewable energy and the surge in product development by manufacturers, government investments in the development of hydropower projects, and expanding industries propel the market growth. Further, the soaring research and development activities, integration of IoT, nanofiltration, and membrane technologies, and the growing demand for automatic filter systems are expected to provide future growth opportunities.

2. Surge in Product Development by Manufacturers: Industries adopt industrial filters to remove smoke, dust, fumes, and other harmful particles in their operations. These filters are necessary for steel, mining, hydropower plants, oil & gas, and manufacturing industries, where a high amount of contamination is generated. Industrial filters such as bag filters, cartridge filters, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, and specialized filters are highly demanded and used by industries to remove particulate matter, improve product quality, enhance equipment lifespan, and protect workers’ health. This demand encourages manufacturers to develop innovative industrial filters that meet the dynamic requirements of industries.

3. Rising Demand for Automatic Filtration Systems: Automatic filter systems have gained popularity in water & wastewater treatment, chemical & petrochemical, hydropower plants, pulp & paper, and food & beverages. These industries are deploying automatic filters in applications, including air and water purification and industrial manufacturing, owing to their efficiency, precision, and adaptability. An automatic filter system can automatically clean or backwash without the need for manual intervention. This system is widely utilized in water treatment, industrial processes, HVAC, and even residential settings (such as pools and irrigation systems). It is integrated with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, nanofiltration, membrane technologies, and intelligent algorithms to detect, filter, and eliminate unwanted particles or contamination in real time. It can keep the filters clean without having to stop the system or remove them.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on media, the industrial filters market is segmented into fiber glass, metal, non-woven fabric, and others. The non-woven fabric segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By operation, the market is segmented into automatic self-cleaning filters and traditional filters. The traditional filters segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

By application, the market is segmented into liquid filtration, air filtration, and gas filtration. The liquid filtration segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

By industry, the market is segmented into steel industry, automotive & transportation, mining industry, hydro powerplants, oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, manufacturing, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, paper & pulp, and others. The water & wastewater treatment segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the industrial filters market are Donaldson Company, Inc; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Mann+Hummel Group; Danaher Corporation; Freudenberg Filtration Technologies; Camfil Group; 3M; Eaton Corporation; Cummins Inc; and HYDAC International GmbH among others.

Trending Topics: Industrial filtration systems market size, Manufacturing air filtration solutions, Industrial water filter market growth, Process filtration technology trends, Dust collection systems analysis, Industrial HEPA filter applications

Global Headlines on Industrial Filters Market

Parker Hannifin Corp launched the new BEVPOR caustic stable filter

HYDAC International GmbH launched SUSTAINMICRON, a new filter element designed to support industries in energy cost savings and sustainable oil filtration

Eaton Corporation upgraded its filter cartridge portfolio to meet industrial needs





Conclusion

The global industrial filters market demonstrates resilient growth amidst evolving industrial landscapes and regulatory environments. The segmentation between liquid, air, and gas filtration reflects diverse industrial needs, with air filtration maintaining market leadership due to widespread application across sectors and increasing clean air mandates. Regional variations in filter type adoption highlight the influence of industrial composition and regulatory frameworks on market dynamics. While developed markets in North America and Europe emphasize premium technologies and replacement cycles, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and parts of the Middle East and Africa drive volume growth through new installations.

