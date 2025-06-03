Cape Fox Cultural Foundation Awarded Grant to Restore Saxman Totem Park

Ketchikan, Alaska, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Cultural Foundation (CFCF) strives to deliver educational and cultural services to the public to preserve and support the heritage, culture, and future of the Cape Fox community and Southeast Alaska region. CFCF is devoted to our community and is delighted to announce that we have been awarded a grant from the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service. CFCF is one of six organizations that will receive NATIVE Act funding support to aid our efforts to enhance cultural tourism and recreation to advance Native American communities.

The grant award will allow CFCF to work toward restoring Saxman Native Park. In particular, we will recreate the frog border at Saxman Totem Park. A Call to Carvers has been organized and sent out. This is an excellent opportunity for carvers to gain experience, hone their skills, and meet other carvers in other areas. It also allows CFCF to support the Saxman, Alaska, community again and fulfill our mission of preserving our heritage and culture.

Jamie White, Project Manager of Cape Fox Cultural Foundation, has led the grant initiative at CFC. She recently commented, “Funding such as this helps support the mission of CFCF, which hopes to continue bringing opportunities to the community of Cape Fox and the Village of Saxman.”

For additional information or to apply to be a carver on the Saxman Totem Project, email Jamie White at jawhite@capefox-cf.com.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Tours and Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

Heather Kaiser Cape Fox Corporation 703.686.2340 hkaiser@capefoxss.com

