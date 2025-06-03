Optery Wins 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Privacy Enhancing Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery has been named a winner in the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards , presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The company was recognized in the category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies for its work in reducing the online exposure of employee and executive personal data—the most exploited vulnerability in modern cyberattacks.





The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards program honors the industry’s leading companies and professionals who are going beyond compliance to build and maintain secure systems and processes. Winners are selected based on innovation, measurable impact, and commitment to security best practices.

“The volume and complexity of threats facing organizations today is growing by the minute,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. “The winners of this year’s Fortress Cybersecurity Awards are not only keeping up—they’re setting the pace. We’re proud to honor Optery for building systems and solutions that make us all more secure.”

Optery was recognized for its enterprise-grade personal data removal platform that finds and eliminates exposed PII from the web, protecting organizations from a range of PII-based threats such as social engineering and credential compromise.

“We are honored to receive this award from the Business Intelligence Group,” said Lawrence Gentilello, CEO of Optery. “Today’s threat landscape demands that companies tackle personal data exposure to prevent cyber and physical attacks, but it requires the right tech and expertise. Innovation means little without measurable impact, and this recognition validates the work our team puts in every day to ensure we remain the industry leader in personal data removal.”

“Personal data exposure across data broker sites fuels today’s most successful attack vectors—phishing, smishing, and business email compromise—making privacy essential to security,” said Paul Mander, GM of Optery for Business . “We’re grateful to be acknowledged for helping organizations close this critical vulnerability with unmatched scale and precision.”

