Orion180 Launches Its Customizable Private Flood Insurance in Florida

Provides welcome alternative to traditional flood coverages in one of the most underinsured States in the country

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 , a leading provider of innovative insurance solutions, today announced the availability of its Residential Private Flood Insurance in Florida. Designed to provide fair, competitive, and comprehensive coverage, Orion180’s flood insurance solution leverages advanced risk analysis and customizable policy options to offer homeowners a smarter alternative to traditional options.

Despite rising sea levels and increased hurricane frequency causing more flooding in Florida, only about 12% of Florida's nine million properties had flood insurance as of June 2024—leaving a vast majority of homeowners financially vulnerable. These environmental changes have led to residential flooding extending beyond traditionally high-risk zones, with approximately 25% of all flood claims nationwide now coming from moderate- to low-risk areas.

With low coverage rates, high premiums, and increasing flood risks, Florida homeowners need a reliable and accessible insurance solution that provides adequate protection without unnecessary hurdles. Orion180 goes beyond Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood maps, as their data-driven underwriting incorporates advanced third-party flood mapping and property-specific risk assessments, ensuring more accurate pricing and better protection for policyholders. With competitive pricing and a seamless, digital-first experience, Orion180 is making flood insurance more accessible, flexible, and beneficial for Florida homeowners.

Key Benefits of Orion180’s Residential Private Flood Insurance include:

Comprehensive Coverage: Offers up to $1M in building coverage with a 10-day or less waiting period, far exceeding many traditional flood insurance policies like the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) managed by FEMA, which only offers up to $250,000 with a 30-day waiting period.

Most homeowners can secure coverage without additional paperwork or home inspections.

Policies meet FMAC and FNMA guidelines, ensuring seamless acceptance by mortgage lenders.

Policies meet FMAC and FNMA guidelines, ensuring seamless acceptance by mortgage lenders. Additional Policy Enhancements: Includes loss of use, personal property replacement cost, water backup/sump pump overflow coverage, swimming pool cleanup/repair, and debris removal, among other benefits.

Expanded Zone Coverage: Covers all flood zones (X, A, & V) to provide protection where it's needed most.



"Flooding is a growing concern for homeowners in Florida, and too often, people find themselves underinsured or facing expensive policies with limited options," said Ken Gregg, CEO of Orion180. "Our goal is to simplify the process, offer more competitive rates, and provide homeowners with superior protection that aligns with their actual risk—not just their zip code."

Homeowners can purchase Orion180’s Residential Private Flood Insurance as a standalone policy in Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee or as an add-on to their existing Orion180 surplus lines home insurance in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information, visit Orion180.com/flood .



About Orion180

Orion180 is a technology-driven and customer-centric insurance brand that combines proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices to provide a seamless and premier insurance experience. Orion180 operates through Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines insurance company serving Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado (Flood only), Tennessee (Flood only), Illinois (Flood only) and Arizona, and Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company offering coverage in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Ohio. With its proprietary MY180 platform and third-party integrations, Orion180 offers unmatched efficiency and innovation, fulfilling its vision of becoming the global leader in insurance solutions while maintaining its mission to deliver superior customer experiences and a comprehensive suite of products. Connect with Orion180 on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TruthSocial , and YouTube . For more information, visit www.Orion180.com .

