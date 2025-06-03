TransCore to Support Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission’s Transition to All-Electronic Tolling

Cashless tolling upgrade streamlines traffic, improves operations, and enhances driver experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore will support the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) in the final phase of its multi-year conversion to open road cashless All-Electronic Tolling (AET) at seven former cash-collection toll bridges. The project will begin at the New Hope–Lambertville (U.S. Route 202) Toll Bridge with the migration of the Commission’s tolling host system to a secure collocation facility.

TransCore will support the Commission’s upgrade by deploying its next generation Infinity Digital Lane System, including VCATS™, an AI-powered solution that uses machine vision cameras, neural network processing, and image recognition to classify vehicles with exceptional accuracy. The project will also include SmartPass® readers, enabling infrastructure readiness to support future credential-based tolling and expanded account management options.

Importantly, TransCore’s scalable technologies, including VCATS and SmartPass, provide a seamless upgrade path for legacy Infinity Digital Lane Systems, allowing agencies like DRJTBC to adopt next generation tolling innovations over time without disruptive infrastructure changes.

“TransCore has been a trusted partner in maintaining and advancing our tolling infrastructure,” said Joseph Resta, Executive Director of the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. “This project marks another step toward improving the customer experience and strengthening the future of our regional transportation network.”

TransCore has played a key role in supporting DRJTBC through multiple phases of its transition to cashless tolling since 2019. The partnership began with the deployment of advanced tolling technology at the Scudder Falls (I-295) Toll Bridge, the Commission’s first all-electronic tolling facility. Building on that foundation, TransCore enabled video license plate tolling across its barrier plazas in early 2024, a pivotal step toward the elimination of cash toll collection by January 2025.

On February 7, 2025, the DRJTBC issued TransCore a Notice to Proceed, commencing preparatory steps for the conversion of its seven legacy toll bridges to highway-speed, open-road AET service. Construction on the New Hope–Lambertville Toll Bridge is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025, with TransCore’s equipment installation, testing, and calibration anticipated to start by year end, and open road AET commencing by the summer of 2026.

“We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with DRJTBC and support its vision for a more modern, barrier-free tolling system,” said Whitt Hall, President and CEO of TransCore. “From deploying E-ZPass across its eight bridges to leading a full system upgrade, we have supported the Commission’s progress at every step. This latest project builds on that legacy through our next-generation tolling solutions – designed to meet the evolving expectations of today’s motorists while providing a clear path for future upgrades.”

About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and managed lanes. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions per year and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments. It is part of the Group’s Urban Solutions business, a leading provider of smart city solutions with a global track record of over 800 projects in more than 150 cities.

TransCore to Support Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission’s Transition to All-Electronic Tolling A view of the Delaware River at the New Hope–Lambertville Toll Bridge, where TransCore will support the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission’s transition to All-Electronic Tolling as part of a region-wide modernization initiative.

