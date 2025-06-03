Payscale Partners with Pearl Meyer to Deliver Trusted Compensation Data to Payscale Customers

SEATTLE, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale Inc., the leading compensation data technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with Pearl Meyer, the leading executive compensation and leadership consulting firm. This collaboration addresses the need for executive salary data, empowering organizations to make confident pay decisions.

Traditional salary data is an important element of a compensation data approach, with Payscale’s 2025 Compensation Best Practices Report revealing 70% of organizations with more than 750 employees rely on traditional salary survey data to inform their pay decisions.

Pearl Meyer’s top-tier executive compensation data is integrated directly into Payscale’s compensation management solutions, offering an unparalleled buying experience. The powerful combination of Payscale’s innovative technology with Pearl Meyer’s robust compensation data enhances the customer's ability to price executive leadership jobs accurately and confidently.

“Payscale customers now have all the data and insights they need in one place to create executive compensation strategies or price a leadership role,” Payscale CEO Chris Hays said. “This high-quality data fills information gaps for our customers and helps them recruit and retain the best leaders out there.”

Payscale’s partner ecosystem includes some of the most trusted names in compensation data. Best-in-class executive compensation data from Pearl Meyer provides robust executive and employee compensation data coverage for Payscale customers. Paired with Payscale’s compensation data technology, users can confidently price jobs with trusted data.

“We believe when organizations can build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that it drives long-term success,” said Rebecca Toman, vice president of the Survey Business Unit at Pearl Meyer. “Our collaboration with Payscale provides clients with a seamless data platform experience, combining our robust and trusted dataset with Payscale’s innovative technology to uncover insights that help organizations make better pay decisions.”

Learn more about Payscale’s partnerships at www.payscale.com/marketplace.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management helping organizations build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success. Our strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services act as powerful catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage by addressing the critical links between people and outcomes. Our clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private organizations to the Fortune 500.

To learn more, visit www.pearlmeyer.com.

About Payscale

Payscale stands at the forefront of compensation data technology, pioneering an innovative approach that harnesses advanced AI and up-to-date and reliable market data to align employee and employer expectations. With its suite of solutions—Payfactors, Marketpay, and Paycycle—Payscale empowers 65% of Fortune 500 companies to make strategic compensation decisions. Organizations like Panasonic, ZoomInfo, Chipotle, AccentCare, University of Washington, American Airlines, and Rite Aid rely on its unique combination of actionable data and insights, experienced compensation services, and scalable software to drive business success. By partnering with Payscale, businesses can make confident compensation decisions that fuel growth for both their organization and their people.

Create confidence in your compensation. Payscale.

To learn more, visit www.payscale.com.

Contact: Press@Payscale.com

